Delhi Police Crack Down on NEET Paper-Solving Gang, Arrest Four Including MBBS Students

The New Delhi District police have dismantled a NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) paper-solving gang and arrested four individuals, including two MBBS students, on Saturday.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP of New Delhi, informed ANI that they received a complaint regarding proxy students appearing for the medical entrance test during the NEET examination on May 5. Acting promptly, an FIR was registered, and the case was transferred to the Special Staff.

Further investigation revealed that consultant agents had misled students by promising to arrange proxy candidates who could take the exam on their behalf and ensure their success. These agents would charge exorbitant amounts from families for their services. The gang employed sophisticated methods, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to blend the photos of real and proxy students, making identification challenging at the exam centers.

DCP Mahla disclosed the arrest of two agents involved in the racket: Kishori Lal from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and Prabhat Kumar from Bihar. Additionally, several proxy students have been apprehended, with efforts underway to locate more individuals associated with the operation.

In a related development, Rajasthan’s Bharatpur police arrested four suspects, including a dummy candidate, during the NEET exam. Mridul Kachhawa, SP of Bharatpur, explained that discrepancies in biometrics led to the discovery of a dummy candidate substituting for the real one. The dummy candidate was identified as Abhishek Gupta, a third-year MBBS student.

These arrests underscore the rigorous efforts by law enforcement agencies to maintain the integrity of entrance examinations and curb fraudulent practices that undermine the credibility of the education system.