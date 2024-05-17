Shah Rejects Opposition Narrative, Affirms Intent Behind '400-Paar'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has refuted allegations from the Opposition regarding the BJP’s purported intentions to secure over 400 Lok Sabha seats in order to amend the Constitution. Shah clarified in an interview with ANI that the party’s objective in aiming for such a majority is to bring stability to the country’s political landscape.

Addressing concerns raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who suggested that a political party had vowed to uproot the Constitution if victorious in the elections, Shah emphasized the BJP’s commitment to democratic principles. He highlighted the party’s decade-long mandate and its restraint in not making constitutional changes despite having the necessary majority.

Shah elucidated the BJP’s aspirations in securing a substantial victory, aiming to address various developmental challenges. These include bolstering national security, propelling economic growth, ensuring welfare benefits reach all sections of society, and advancing initiatives such as natural farming and healthcare provisions for senior citizens.

The Home Minister underscored the BJP’s track record in fulfilling promises, citing achievements such as the abrogation of Article 370, the removal of Triple Talaq, and the initiation of the Ram Temple construction. He emphasized the party’s commitment to governance and upholding constitutional values.

READ MORE: Amit Shah Attributes Increased Voter Turnout To Success Of Article 370 Abrogation

Responding to queries regarding the significance of securing over 400 seats, Shah downplayed the notion, stating that the BJP seeks expansion and is well-equipped to pursue its agenda with any majority. He distinguished the BJP’s approach from past instances of majority misuse, particularly during the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

Shah expressed confidence in the electorate’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a stable government. He highlighted the tangible benefits of stable governance and asserted that the public’s endorsement of Modi’s leadership reflects a desire for continued stability and progress.

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, Shah affirmed the BJP’s commitment to securing a resounding victory, driven by the people’s aspirations for a strong and stable government. He dismissed notions of destabilization, asserting that the electorate recognizes the transformative impact of stable governance under Modi’s leadership.

Show Full Article