Sunday, December 15, 2024
Why Has Syria’s New Leader Denied Conflict with Israel?

Israel has been clear about its security concerns, citing the potential for weapons to fall into the hands of hostile groups like HTS or Iranian-backed forces.

Why Has Syria’s New Leader Denied Conflict with Israel?

In a pivotal moment for Syria’s future, Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), recently addressed the ongoing tension with Israel, marking his first public statement since taking control of the country. His words shed light on Syria’s shifting priorities and offer a glimpse into the new regime’s strategy in a region rife with conflict.

Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, acknowledged Israel’s military strikes on Syrian soil, especially the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operation to dismantle Syrian military assets, including chemical weapons and missile sites.

But rather than escalating the situation, al-Sharaa took a measured stance, telling Syria’s state-run media that Israel had “no more excuses” to attack, arguing that these airstrikes now crossed “red lines” and could lead to an unjustified regional escalation.

Israel has been clear about its security concerns, citing the potential for weapons to fall into the hands of hostile groups like HTS or Iranian-backed forces. Prime Minister Netanyahu underscored that while Israel would avoid intervening in Syria’s internal affairs, it would take action if its security was threatened.

Yet, in his response, al-Sharaa did not fall into rhetoric that would inflame tensions. Instead, he reassured both Israel and the international community by emphasizing that Syria, exhausted after years of brutal civil war, has no interest in further conflict. Stability and reconstruction are the country’s primary concerns. “We are not enemies of the Iranian people,” he clarified, pointing out that, while Iran’s entrenchment in Syria had been a major threat, the focus now is on rebuilding Syria—not escalating wars with neighboring states.

So why this denial of conflict with Israel? Al-Sharaa’s approach signals a pragmatic shift. Syria’s new leadership is seeking to distance itself from the destructive patterns of its predecessor, Bashar al-Assad, and is focusing on securing peace and stability. This rejection of further military escalation with Israel might not only serve Syria’s immediate interests but could also pave the way for new diplomatic solutions in the future. Time will tell if this new direction can endure in a region known for its volatile politics.

