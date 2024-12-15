Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Anti-Drone System Deployed At Maha Kumbh 2025, Intercepts Two Drones On First Day

There are experts positioned at a central monitoring hub to man the advanced system, through which all drones in the surrounding area can be under real-time surveillance.

Anti-Drone System Deployed At Maha Kumbh 2025, Intercepts Two Drones On First Day

A robust anti-drone system has been put in place at the Maha Kumbh 2025 to strengthen security and ensure safety for an estimated 45 crore devotees who will attend the grand religious event.

The system, activated on Friday, successfully intercepted and deactivated two unauthorized drones on its very first day of operation, according to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government. Notices have been issued to the operators of these drones.

There are experts positioned at a central monitoring hub to man the advanced system, through which all drones in the surrounding area can be under real-time surveillance. These specialists are capable of disabling any suspicious drones mid-flight if necessary.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said, “Flying drones in the Mahakumbh Nagar fair area without prior permission would not be permitted. Any drone operation will have to seek advance permission from the police. Strict action will be taken against violators.

The authorities claimed that the system was intended to avert any kind of interference or security breach in the Mahakumbh Nagar fair area, where millions of devotees are expected to throng the place from across the globe.

Meanwhile, the NGT has ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to present a comprehensive plan of sewage management to ensure untreated wastewater does not flow into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the Kumbh. Officials are expected to present the plan, which will take care of the increased sewage load during the event, on December 16.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, considered one of the largest religious gatherings globally, is being closely monitored to ensure safety, security, and environmental protection.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Here's How To Reach Prayagraj By Air, Train And Road- Check Travel Guide Here!

