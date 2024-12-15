Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
we-woman

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Three Arrested, Remanded To Judicial Custody

Atul Subhash's family seeks justice and grandson’s custody after three arrests in suicide case, with new legal battles unfolding.

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Three Arrested, Remanded To Judicial Custody

In a significant development in the tragic suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, three individuals have been remanded to judicial custody. The arrests were made after an investigation revealed disturbing allegations in a 24-page suicide note left by the 34-year-old deputy general manager. The note accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her relatives of harassment, and also implicated a judge in an alleged corruption case demanding a bribe to settle a dispute.

The police confirmed the arrests of the accused: Nikita Singhania, who was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana; her mother, Nisha Singhania; and her brother, Anurag Singhania, both arrested in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shiv Kumar stated that the trio was brought to Bengaluru, where they were presented before a judge and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

While the police actions have provided some closure, the family of the deceased continues to seek justice. Atul Subhash’s father, Pawan Kumar Modi, expressed his gratitude towards the authorities for the arrests but pleaded for the custody of his grandson, who is reportedly missing. In a heartfelt appeal, he reached out to Indian political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to ensure that his grandson be returned to the family.

Bikas Kumar Modi, the brother of the deceased, also voiced concerns over his nephew’s whereabouts and demanded immediate clarification from the authorities. “Two more arrests need to be made,” Bikas stated, expressing his distress over the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the case.

In the wake of these arrests, the family remains emotionally shattered, while the legal battles continue. Atul’s father has also been embroiled in a new legal case concerning maintenance for his grandson, adding to the family’s anguish.

This case continues to evolve, as law enforcement officials search for answers and the Modi family fights for both justice and the safety of their loved ones.

