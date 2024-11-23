Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Narendra Modi Bears The Hallmark Of Popular Mandate: Sarbananda Sonowal

Sonowal highlighted that the election results in both Maharashtra and Assam reflect the growing confidence of the people in PM Modi and the NDA government.

Narendra Modi Bears The Hallmark Of Popular Mandate: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, attributed the strong performance of the BJP-led NDA in the recent Maharashtra and Assam elections to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised Modi’s people-centric policies and emphasized that these have played a crucial role in gaining the trust of voters across India.

PM Modi’s Vision Drives Unprecedented Change

In his remarks, Sonowal highlighted that the election results in both Maharashtra and Assam reflect the growing confidence of the people in PM Modi and the NDA government. “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, transformative policies have touched the lives of millions and brought about unprecedented change,” he said. Sonowal noted that the performance of the NDA was a clear endorsement of Modi’s vision for a prosperous and united India.

A Clear Mandate for Development and Good Governance

Sonowal emphasized that the victory in these states was not only a testament to PM Modi’s leadership but also a reflection of the people’s demand for development and good governance. “The people have placed their trust in the BJP-led NDA because of the visible progress in every corner of the country, especially in the Northeast,” he said.

The Union Minister also underlined the commitment of newly elected representatives to continue the development agenda in their constituencies, ensuring that the momentum of progress remains strong.

Acknowledging the Efforts of Party Leaders and Workers

Sonowal acknowledged the significant contributions of key party leaders and the hardworking party cadre, whose tireless efforts were pivotal in securing this victory. He commended the team’s dedication and commitment throughout the election campaign and extended his best wishes to the newly elected representatives for their future endeavors.

A Bright Future Ahead for Assam and Maharashtra

Looking ahead, Sonowal expressed confidence that the newly elected candidates would continue to work for the welfare of their constituencies, building on the foundation laid by PM Modi’s leadership. He highlighted that the people’s trust would guide them in their pursuit of further development in both Assam and Maharashtra.

MUST READ: Maha Results: PM Modi’s ‘Parasite’ Attack On Congress, Targets Gandhis Over ‘Waqf Board Appeasement’

