Maha Results: PM Modi’s ‘Parasite’ Attack On Congress, Targets Gandhis Over ‘Waqf Board Appeasement’

Modi emphasized that the election results were a decisive endorsement of development and good governance, rejecting the divisive politics of lies, betrayal, and dynasticism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a powerful speech following the BJP’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of propagating “appeasement politics” and undermining national values. Modi emphasized that the election results were a decisive endorsement of development and good governance, rejecting the divisive politics of lies, betrayal, and dynasticism.

Modi’s Attack on Congress: ‘Parasite’ Allegations and Waqf Board Controversy

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters, Modi took aim at the Congress and its allies, accusing them of relying on negative politics and appeasement to maintain power. He specifically targeted the Congress for framing laws regarding the Waqf Board, which, according to him, has no constitutional mandate. Modi suggested that these actions were part of Congress’s long history of sowing the seeds of division in Indian society through appeasement.

“The Congress party, particularly the Gandhi family, has consistently promoted divisive politics, and their legacy is one of betrayal to the nation’s core values. The laws they introduced to empower the Waqf Board were a classic example of appeasement, catering to narrow interests at the cost of national unity,” Modi said.

Victory for Development and National Unity

The Prime Minister stressed that the BJP’s victory, not just in Maharashtra but in by-polls across various states, was a clear rejection of dynastic politics and the negative, deceitful strategies employed by the Congress. Modi emphasized that the win represents a mandate for progress, focusing on societal values, development, and unity.

“This victory is a resounding message that the people of Maharashtra and the country want development, not divisiveness. They have rejected the politics of lies and betrayal that Congress and its allies have been peddling for years,” Modi declared.

Maharashtra’s Verdict: A Rejection of Negative Politics

Modi also pointed out that the Maharashtra election results were a clear reflection of the public’s desire for change, rejecting the old, outdated politics that have been dominated by dynastic rule and negativity. “Maharashtra has once again proven that development, honesty, and unity are the values that the people cherish most,” he added.

The Defeat of Dynasticism and Divisive Forces

The Prime Minister also spoke about how the electoral success in Maharashtra was not just a win for the BJP, but a victory for India’s future. By rejecting dynasticism and divisive forces, voters had sent a message that they would not tolerate political opportunism, he said.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Mandate Is Nod To “Stay United To Stay Safe”, Opposition Dividing OBC, SC, ST Unity: PM Modi