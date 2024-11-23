Maharashtra Mandate Is Nod To “Stay United To Stay Safe”, Opposition Dividing OBC, SC, ST Unity: PM Modi

“Maharashtra has sent a clear message that the nation stands united, and it will not tolerate any attempts to divide its people,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently hailed the BJP-led Mahayuti’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, emphasizing that it was a decisive win for unity and development. He attributed the success to the unwavering support of the OBC, SC, and ST communities, who came together to reject divisive forces and false narratives.

Unity Over Division: A Strong Message to the Congress-led INDIA Bloc

Speaking to supporters, Modi underscored how the election results reflected a clear mandate for progress, good governance, and social justice. He pointed out that the OBC, SC, and ST communities, which have traditionally faced divisive politics, united in support of the BJP-led coalition, sending a strong message to opposition forces, particularly the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Modi dismissed the opposition’s claims of a threat to the Constitution and reservations under NDA rule, saying, “The mantra ‘Ek Hai to Safe Hai’ (Unity is Safety) has now resonated across the nation. Congress and its allies attempted to divide SC, ST, and OBC communities through lies about the Constitution and reservations. Maharashtra has rejected this divisive narrative and stood firm for unity.”

A Victory for Development and Social Justice

The Prime Minister emphasized that this victory was a powerful rejection of efforts to fragment communities based on falsehoods. He noted that the vote was a firm endorsement of the BJP’s approach, which combines development, good governance, and social justice. “Maharashtra has sent a clear message that the nation stands united, and it will not tolerate any attempts to divide its people,” Modi said.

Strengthening India’s Heritage and Future

Modi further highlighted that the BJP’s success in Maharashtra was not just about winning elections but about advancing a vision of India that celebrates both its rich heritage and its future progress. The Prime Minister reinforced that the Mahayuti victory symbolizes a robust response to the divisive politics promoted by the INDIA bloc, aligning with the aspirations of the common people.

