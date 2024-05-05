Bajrang Punia Suspended By NADA For Failing To Provide Doping Sample

In a recent move the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended wrestler Bajrang Punia indefinitely, this move has the potential to jeopardise his bid to compete in the Paris olympics, which will be held later this year.

It’s reported that Punia didn’t manage to give his urine sample during the selection trials in Sonepat on March 10. Because of this, NADA issued an order suspending him from participating in any upcoming events.

“With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, Bajrang Punia has been immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter,” read an official release from NADA dated April 23.

Punia, along with several other top wrestlers like Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh, was among those who accused former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. As a result of these allegations, Punia has been suspended, putting his participation in upcoming selection trials at risk. Given that Punia won a bronze medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics, his potential exclusion from the trials could impact India’s chances, particularly as no Indian wrestler has secured an Olympic quota in the 65kg category yet.

READ MORE : Bomb Attacks Claim Lives of 12, Including Children, at Displacement Camps in Congo

“Punia, surrounded by his supporters, continuously repeated his statement and immediately left the venue refusing to give a dope sample,” the DCO stated in his report.

Punia was asked to present a written justification by May 7 for his refusal to submit supporting documentation and a urine sample.

Sujeet Kalkal is slated to represent India at the upcoming World Qualifiers in Istanbul starting May 9. The suspension notice was sent to the now-defunct ad hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), rather than the federation recognized by United World Wrestling (UWW).

Punia, who had previously shared a video alleging expired dope-collecting kits a few months ago, disregarded the directive from the dope control officer. He stated that his concerns had not been addressed by NADA officials. As per the dope-collecting officer’s report, Punia left despite being warned that refusal would lead to a violation of anti-doping regulations.

“If you do accept the consequences, the case will be resolved without further disciplinary proceedings, subject to the right of appeal. If you disagree, the matter will be referred for adjudication to the anti-doping disciplinary panel,” the letter stated

ALSO READ : 16 Year Old Sexually Assaulted In Delhi Metro, Tried Escaping But The Accused Man Kept Chasing