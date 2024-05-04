Bomb Attacks Claim Lives of 12, Including Children, At Displacement Camps In Congo

A series of devastating attacks on two camps for displaced people in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 12 lives, including children, according to local officials, an aid group, and the United Nations (UN).

The attacks, which occurred on Friday, targeted the Lac Vert and Mugunga camps near the city of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu. The UN, in a strongly worded statement, described the bombings as a “flagrant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law,” possibly amounting to war crimes.

Congolese army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Ndjike Kaiko attributed the attacks to the M23 rebel group, which he claimed has ties to Rwanda. However, the M23 rebels vehemently denied any involvement, instead blaming Congolese forces for the bombings.

Details surrounding the incidents are still emerging, but preliminary reports indicate a death toll of at least 12 individuals, with over 20 others sustaining injuries, as confirmed by UN spokesperson Jean Jonas Yaovi Tossa.

Save The Children, an aid organization present at one of the targeted camps during the attacks, reported that shells struck close to a bustling marketplace, resulting in numerous casualties, primarily among women and children. The exact death toll remains unclear.

In response to the bombings, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, who was on a trip to Europe, made the decision to return home immediately, according to a statement from his office. Tshisekedi has long accused Rwanda of destabilizing Congo by supporting rebel groups like M23, allegations consistently denied by Rwanda.

The recent bombings come on the heels of the M23 rebel group’s seizure of the strategic mining town of Rubaya, known for its tantalum deposits, a crucial mineral used in smartphone production. The mining of tantalum has come under scrutiny for its potential links to conflict minerals.

The conflict in eastern Congo, which has persisted for decades, has led to one of the world’s most dire humanitarian crises. With over 100 armed groups vying for control of valuable mineral resources, the region has been plagued by violence, displacement, and widespread human rights abuses. The recent attacks serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the people of eastern Congo and the urgent need for sustained efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.