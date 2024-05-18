Senator Robert Menendez Throws Wife Under the Bus, Pins All the Accusations on Her

The corruption trial of Senator Robert Menendez began with dramatic revelations and a notable shift in blame. Defense lawyers, in their opening statements, appeared to place responsibility on his wife, who is also a co-defendant. Meanwhile, Menendez disclosed that she is battling advanced-stage breast cancer.

The Case Against a Top Democrat

Robert Menendez, a 70-year-old New Jersey Democrat, stands accused in federal court of corruptly aiding Egypt and Qatar, using gifts to fund his lavish lifestyle. If convicted, Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty, faces possible expulsion from the Senate and decades in prison.

Who is Bob Menendez?

Senator Menendez has represented New Jersey since 2006 and was the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for over five years, a role giving him significant sway over U.S. foreign policy. A prominent Latino lawmaker, Menendez, the son of Cuban immigrants, has been a strong advocate for immigration policy.

Menendez has faced corruption charges before. In 2017, he was tried for allegedly accepting luxury holidays and other gifts from a wealthy Florida eye doctor in exchange for political favors. The case ended in a mistrial.

With this second indictment, Menendez has stepped down from his Foreign Relations Committee chairmanship and announced he won’t seek re-election as a Democrat. Despite bipartisan calls for his resignation, he hinted he might run as an “independent Democrat” if acquitted.

The Current Charges

In September, prosecutors accused Menendez and his wife of a scheme to secretly aid the Egyptian government. An FBI search of their New Jersey home in 2022 uncovered evidence of a “corrupt bribery agreement,” including gold bars worth over $100,000, cash hidden in envelopes and jackets, a luxury Mercedes-Benz, and various home furnishings.

The government alleges Menendez used his Washington position to lift a hold on U.S. military aid to Egypt, promote business interests of his associates, and interfere with their criminal prosecutions. A superseding indictment accused him of providing sensitive U.S. information to Egypt. In January, more charges claimed he accepted bribes to benefit Qatar. Menendez now faces 18 criminal counts, including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. He has denied all charges, calling them “baseless conjecture” and racially motivated “persecution.”

Charges Against Menendez’s Wife

Nadine Arslanian Menendez, the senator’s wife, also faces bribery and obstruction charges from the September indictment. An Armenian refugee of the Lebanese civil war, she married Menendez in 2020. Prosecutors allege she introduced her husband to corrupt associates and maintained contact with them. She has pleaded not guilty and, due to a serious medical condition requiring surgery, was granted a separate trial.