Thursday, December 12, 2024
Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Engaged, ‘Forever Begins Now’, Says Emilia Pérez Star

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are taking their love to the next level, announcing their engagement with a dazzling Instagram reveal. The milestone marks a new chapter in their year-long romance, winning over fans with their heartfelt connection.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged! The singer and actress revealed the news on Instagram Wednesday night, sharing a photo that showcased her dazzling diamond ring.

“Forever begins now,” wrote Gomez, 32, in the caption, confirming the exciting milestone in her relationship with the music producer. Blanco, 36, responded with a playful comment, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Engagement rumors had been swirling since August when Gomez posted a photo of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the image, she strategically placed heart emojis over her left ring finger, sparking curiosity among fans. Blanco was also featured in the picture, though his face was turned away from the camera.

“She’s covering her finger!! Are they….,” speculated one fan, while another confidently declared, “She’s def engaged 😭💍.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco: A Love Story Over a Year in the Making

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer and Blanco have been dating for more than a year. Gomez first confirmed their relationship in December 2023, revealing that they had been secretly together for six months prior.

Their romance faced mixed reactions from fans, partly due to Blanco’s past professional collaborations with Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Despite the criticism, Gomez defended her relationship with Blanco, describing him as “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her. She added, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Both Gomez and Blanco’s inner circles have been supportive of their relationship. An insider shared with Entertainment Tonight in January, “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

The source added, “Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet, and intelligent.”

From Friends to Forever

Long before their romance began, Gomez and Blanco were collaborators and friends. Blanco even appeared in Gomez’s 2019 music video for “I Can’t Get Enough,” where he wore a giant teddy bear costume.

Reflecting on their journey, Blanco recently shared a sentimental Instagram post. “I used to play a teddy bear in your music video, and now I get to be yours in real life… Happy bday bb! I love u!” he wrote.

While some fans were initially skeptical about the pairing, many have since expressed their joy for the couple after seeing how happy Blanco makes Gomez.

“Okay Benny, you win, I surrender! Thanks for making her happy, that’s what matters most to us! 💗,” one fan commented on Blanco’s Instagram in July. Another wrote, “It’s so good to know that someone is really making Selena happy! Thanks, Benny, for doing this.”

As Gomez and Blanco prepare for their future together, fans and loved ones alike are celebrating their love story and eagerly anticipating what comes next.

