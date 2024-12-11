Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Satterthwaite has criticized Jay-Z's response, accusing him of avoiding the truth. He emphasized that his pursuit of justice is not for personal gain but to uncover his identity and hold those accountable.

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Rymir Satterthwaite, a 31-year-old man, has been devastated by Jay-Z’s response to allegations of sexual assault, as the rapper denies any involvement. Satterthwaite, who claims to be Jay-Z’s biological son, has been trying to prove his paternity for over a decade.

He says his late mother, Wanda, was 16 when she became pregnant with him after an alleged brief relationship with Jay-Z in the early ’90s.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is currently involved in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000. In response, Jay-Z stated that he is being blackmailed and insisted that his focus has always been on protecting children. He expressed concern over how the allegations might affect his family, particularly his 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Satterthwaite, however, has criticized Jay-Z’s response, accusing him of avoiding the truth. He emphasized that his pursuit of justice is not for personal gain but to uncover his identity and hold those accountable.

The case has been ongoing for years, with numerous legal battles over paternity tests, which Jay-Z’s legal team has consistently blocked.

The allegations against Jay-Z involve a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, who claims she was assaulted at an MTV after-party in 2000, with Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly present at the time.

The lawsuit is one of several filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has also pursued claims against Combs. Jay-Z has vigorously denied the charges, calling the lawsuit and its claims “idiotic” and urging the accuser to file a criminal complaint.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Filed under

hollywood news jay z jay z rape latest viral news Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 Is Live, But It’s Not Working Properly Yet

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox