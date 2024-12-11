Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Satterthwaite has criticized Jay-Z's response, accusing him of avoiding the truth. He emphasized that his pursuit of justice is not for personal gain but to uncover his identity and hold those accountable.

Rymir Satterthwaite, a 31-year-old man, has been devastated by Jay-Z’s response to allegations of sexual assault, as the rapper denies any involvement. Satterthwaite, who claims to be Jay-Z’s biological son, has been trying to prove his paternity for over a decade.

He says his late mother, Wanda, was 16 when she became pregnant with him after an alleged brief relationship with Jay-Z in the early ’90s.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is currently involved in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2000. In response, Jay-Z stated that he is being blackmailed and insisted that his focus has always been on protecting children. He expressed concern over how the allegations might affect his family, particularly his 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The case has been ongoing for years, with numerous legal battles over paternity tests, which Jay-Z’s legal team has consistently blocked.

The allegations against Jay-Z involve a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, who claims she was assaulted at an MTV after-party in 2000, with Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly present at the time.

The lawsuit is one of several filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has also pursued claims against Combs. Jay-Z has vigorously denied the charges, calling the lawsuit and its claims “idiotic” and urging the accuser to file a criminal complaint.