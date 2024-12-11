Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained



Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu filed a complaint on December 9, alleging that his youngest son, Manchu Manoj, and his wife, Bhuma Mounika Reddy, had forcibly taken over his residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad. Mohan Babu expressed concerns for his safety, claiming the couple aimed to seize the property.

In response, Manoj filed a counter-complaint, stating that ten unidentified individuals entered his home on Sunday night. He alleged that during the confrontation, a fight broke out, resulting in injuries to him. Manoj also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to deny his father’s accusations, calling them “malicious, false, and baseless.” He further claimed the allegations were part of an effort to tarnish his reputation and create familial discord.

The Mohan Babu Family

Mohan Babu, a celebrated Telugu actor with over 500 films to his credit, has three children:

Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi, born to his first wife, Vidya Devi. Manchu Manoj, his youngest son, was born to Vidya Devi’s sister, Nirmala Devi, whom Mohan Babu married after Vidya’s demise.

Manoj’s Marriage and Current Living Situation

Manoj (41) married Bhuma Mounika Reddy in March 2023, and the couple has a seven-month-old daughter named Devasena. Manoj and Mounika currently reside at Mohan Babu’s residence in Hyderabad.

Vishnu Manchu (43) lives in Dubai with his wife, Viranica Reddy, and their four children.

Lakshmi Manchu (47) recently relocated to Mumbai with her husband, Andy Srinivasan, and their daughter.

All three siblings are actively involved in the Telugu film industry as actors and producers.

Mohan Babu’s Family Feud and Alleged Disputes

The recent accusations are the latest chapter in a long-standing family rift. Reports suggest tensions between Manoj and Vishnu date back several years, primarily concerning the division of family properties and businesses.

Mohan Babu’s reported net worth, as of 2022, exceeds ₹589 crore, derived mainly from films and educational ventures like the Mohan Babu University and Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust. While Vishnu holds significant roles, such as Pro-Chancellor of Mohan Babu University, Manoj has reportedly been excluded from the family’s business ventures.

Vishnu owns 24 Frames Factory, and Lakshmi manages Manchu Entertainment.

Manoj started his production house, MM Arts, in 2019 without his father’s support. However, the venture struggled, and his dream project, Aham Brahmasmi, remains incomplete.

Tensions escalated in March 2023 when Manoj accused Vishnu of entering his home and assaulting two of his aides. He shared a video on Facebook alleging that Vishnu often engaged in such behavior, though the video was later deleted.

Vishnu dismissed the incident with a cryptic tweet, “This is just the beginning…#HOM #HouseOfManchus,” sparking rumors of a reality show akin to the Kardashians, which both Manoj and Lakshmi denied.

The ongoing discord within the Manchu family highlights deep-rooted issues involving property, business, and personal relationships. The public nature of these disputes continues to draw significant media attention, with no resolution in sight.

