Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Tony Buzbee? The Lawyer Accusing Jay-Z Of Raping A 13-Year-Old Alleges Being Followed By Mysterious People

Tony Buzbee, a prominent attorney based in Houston, Texas, has refiled an October lawsuit originally accusing rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. In this updated legal action, Buzbee has added rapper Jay-Z as a defendant, alleging that he, along with Diddy, was involved in the assault. The lawsuit, filed at […]

Who Is Tony Buzbee? The Lawyer Accusing Jay-Z Of Raping A 13-Year-Old Alleges Being Followed By Mysterious People

Tony Buzbee, a prominent attorney based in Houston, Texas, has refiled an October lawsuit originally accusing rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

In this updated legal action, Buzbee has added rapper Jay-Z as a defendant, alleging that he, along with Diddy, was involved in the assault. The lawsuit, filed at the Southern District Court of New York, does not name the victim, as is the case with other lawsuits against Diddy.

Tony Buzbee’s Background and Legal Work

Tony Buzbee is a well-known attorney who represents over 100 alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs in a series of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and exploitation over a span of 25 years. Many of these victims were minors when the alleged incidents occurred. Buzbee has gained attention for his high-profile legal work and dedication to advocating for victims of abuse.

Buzbee is married to Frances Moody Buzbee, whom he met at a charity event in Houston. The couple married in July 2021 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas. Tony proposed to Frances in a romantic setting on his yacht, which was decorated with candles and roses, on her 28th birthday.

As of 2024, Tony Buzbee’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. His wealth stems from his successful legal career, where he handles high-profile cases, as well as from various business ventures. Buzbee is self-employed, so he does not have a standard salary.

Tony Buzbee Says I Won’t Be Bullied

Responding To Jay-Z’s revert to the accusations, Tony Buzbee took to X and wrote, “Regarding the Jay Z case and his efforts to silence my clients: Mr. Carter previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he fails to say in his recent statement is my firm sent his lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation.”

He added, “Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve. As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”

Jay-Z Responds to Tony Buzbee’s Lawsuit

In response to the refiled lawsuit, Jay-Z has strongly denied the allegations and accused Tony Buzbee of blackmail. The rapper criticized Buzbee’s tactics, referring to his actions as exploitative theatrics. Jay-Z also rejected the idea of a settlement, urging for criminal complaints to be filed if the allegations were legitimate.

“My only heartbreak is for my family,” Jay-Z stated. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.” He went on to express his sorrow for the impact of the false accusations, noting, “I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

ALSO READ: We Don’t Play These Types Of Games, Responds Jay-Z After Being Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old With Diddy

