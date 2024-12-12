Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Who is Benny Blanco, And Why His Relationship With Selena Gomez Sparked Backlash Before They Got Engaged

Selena Gomez has taken the internet by storm, announcing her engagement to record producer Benny Blanco in a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple’s romantic photos and glowing smiles have fans buzzing about their next chapter together.

Popular singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to record producer and boyfriend Benny Blanco. The news was shared on Thursday via Instagram, where Selena posted a series of heartfelt photos.

In the pictures, Selena is seen showcasing her engagement ring. One image captures her admiring the ring while sitting on a lawn, possibly during a picnic. Another photo shows the couple cuddling, radiating happiness.

Relationship Timeline

Selena and Benny have been together since June 2023. Fans have enjoyed following their journey as the couple frequently shares glimpses of their life together on social media. Speculation about their romance began in July 2023 after their collaboration on Selena’s single “Single Soon.”

In December 2023, the relationship was confirmed when Selena liked a post by PopFaction, a celebrity news account. Beneath the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” Selena commented, “Facts.”

Despite their happiness, the relationship has faced criticism from fans. After confirming the romance, Selena addressed negative comments, writing, “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever.”

Defending her partner, Selena added, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet. He is my absolute everything in my heart.” She also acknowledged the trolls, stating, “I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve.”

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, has made headlines both for his successful career and controversial moments. The 36-year-old Virginia native has collaborated with top artists, including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. However, some fans unearthed past comments that appeared critical of Selena.

In a 2020 interview with Zach Sang, while promoting his collaboration with Justin Bieber on the track “Lonely,” Benny critiqued “cookie-cutter pop stars” with makeup lines, saying, “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists… They’re like: ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’” Many speculated this was a dig at Selena, who had launched her Rare Beauty line that same year.

Selena’s Rare Beauty is closely tied to her Rare Impact Fund, a mental health initiative. Selena has openly shared her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her journey toward mental health awareness.

Criticism against Benny Blanco

Benny has also faced criticism for his social media presence. In February, he drew backlash for a TikTok review of Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, calling their dishes unflattering names. His comments upset many, particularly within the Filipino community.

Additionally, fans speculated that Benny shaded Hailey Bieber by mocking her Rhode Beauty phone case on Instagram. This came amid long-standing rumors of a feud between Selena and Hailey, which Selena has actively worked to dispel.

While facing public scrutiny, Selena and Benny remain strong, focusing on their happiness. Selena’s message to fans remains clear: “I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” The couple’s journey continues to captivate and inspire their followers, as they embrace this new chapter together.

Also Read: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Engaged, ‘Forever Begins Now’, Says Emilia Pérez Star

