CBSE Board Results: Verification Process Open for Students

Students dissatisfied with their CBSE board results for 2024 can now apply for verification of marks. The process, which started today, will be open until May 21, 2024. Candidates can request photocopies of their evaluated marksheets, which are necessary for re-evaluation. The photocopies will be available from the 19th to the 20th day after the results’ declaration, and re-evaluation requests can be made from the 24th to the 25th day.

Verification Timeline and Process

The verification process is available for five days, starting from the fourth day after the results were announced. The deadline for completing the application process is May 21. During this period, candidates can request a photocopy of their evaluated marksheets, which is a prerequisite for re-evaluation.

Re-evaluation Schedule

Candidates who apply for and receive the photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets can then proceed to the re-evaluation phase. The scanned photocopies will be available from the 19th to the 20th day following the results’ declaration. The re-evaluation process itself will be conducted from the 24th to the 25th day after the results are announced.

Online-Only Process

The CBSE has emphasized that all requests and applications must be submitted online. No offline requests will be entertained, and adherence to the specified schedules is mandatory. This online-only approach is part of the board’s effort to maintain the security and integrity of the examination process.

Application and Fees

Requests for verification and re-evaluation must be submitted online within the given timeframe. Processing charges, which vary depending on the number of subjects, must also be paid online via credit/debit card or net banking. Students should decide in advance whether they need verification for one subject or multiple subjects, as there will be no second opportunity to apply once the initial request is submitted.

Student Performance

This year, 87.98% of students cleared the class 12 CBSE board exams, while 93.60% passed the class 10 exams. The board announced the verification schedule well in advance to ensure that parents, students, and schools could plan accordingly.

For more detailed instructions and to apply for verification or re-evaluation, students should visit the official CBSE website.

