Delhi High Court Judge Recuses from Hearing Plea Alleging Defamation in BBC Documentary on PM Modi

A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court, led by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, stepped away from presiding over a lawsuit brought by the public trust, Justice on Trial. The trust alleges that the BBC’s 2023 documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” has tarnished the nation’s reputation and contains defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The documentary, released in two parts in January 2023, sparked controversy with its portrayal of Indian political landscape and governance.

The plaintiff, registered both as a society under the Societies Registration Act and as a public trust under the Bombay Public Trust provisions, filed a “suit for damages” under Order 33 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), seeking permission to proceed with the case as an indigent person.

Under the CPC, an indigent person lacks sufficient means to pay the prescribed fee for filing a lawsuit or lacks property worth a certain value. The plaintiff contends that the documentary not only besmirches the country’s reputation but also makes baseless accusations against the Prime Minister, the Indian Judiciary, and the Indian criminal justice system.

The high court had previously issued a notice in response to the plaintiff’s claims in May of the previous year.

Following Justice Bhambhani’s recusal, the case will be reassigned to another bench as per the orders of the judge in charge of the original proceedings. This development underscores the sensitive nature of the allegations and the significance of ensuring fair and impartial adjudication in such matters