From Village Tales to Delhi's Galleries: Anil Kumar Bodwal's Journey Through Art and Memory

In a candid conversation with the artist, I delved into the inspiration behind his creations. Anil Kumar grew up in a rural setting, surrounded by farmers and bandmasters. His childhood observations left a lasting impression on him.”

Anil Kumar’s artwork stands out for its uniqueness. As I explored the exhibition, I was captivated by the fusion of traditional and contemporary elements. His compositions seamlessly blend indigenous materials with new media, creating a visual experience that resonates with both authenticity and innovation.

Anil Kumar Bodwal has won many awards, including the 58th National Award from the Lalit Kala Akademi in 2017 and the 87th Annual All India Fine Art and Craft Society Award in 2014. He also received the Junior Fellowship Award from the Ministry of Culture in 2019–20.

Recently, I had the pleasure of visiting Triveni Kala Sangam, a cultural hub in New Delhi. The main attraction was an art exhibition titled “NIRVANA (constantly under construction)” by the talented artist Anil Kumar Bodwal . As I stepped into the Shridharani Art Gallery, I was immediately drawn to the intriguing theme of the exhibition.

Mandi House boasts some of Delhi’s oldest and most iconic theaters. Venues like Kamani Auditorium, LTG Auditorium, and Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts have witnessed countless riveting performances. The National School of Drama, alma mater to India’s finest actors, stands proudly here. As the cool months arrive, festivals and cultural events light up the area, drawing crowds eager to experience the latest productions.

In the heart of Delhi, where history and creativity converge, lies Mandi House—a haven for artists, performers, and culture enthusiasts. Named after the royal palace of the Mandi family in Himachal Pradesh, this area pulsates with artistic energy.

Here’s what he shared:

“As a growing adolescent, I was fortunate to watch farming firsthand. My family belonged to a farming community, and I spent my entire childhood in our village. Most villagers reared cows and buffaloes, earning their livelihood by selling milk. Their lifestyle was tough—they woke up early, transported milk to the city via train, and worked tirelessly. Another group of villagers were bandmasters, playing music at events like weddings. I keenly observed both communities.”

When Anil Kumar began his artistic journey, he decided to weave these rural experiences into his work. His paintings often feature elements from the original settings he witnessed—the milk drums, the rustic landscapes, and the hardworking villagers. To maintain authenticity, he collects materials from his village, infusing his art with a genuine feel.

Anil Kumar Bodwal’s artwork titled “The Childhood Journey” resonates deeply with viewers. Crafted using metal oil on canvas, this piece captures memories and emotions from the artist’s own life. Let’s explore the story behind it.

“The Childhood Journey”

Your artwork titled “The Childhood Journey” resonates deeply with viewers. Could you tell us more about the inspiration behind it?

Anil: Certainly. “The Childhood Journey” is a reflection of my memories growing up in Haryana. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I found myself back in my village, traveling by train. The masks worn during folk dances—the innocence and playfulness—came rushing back. I used milk containers and real paan leaves in the painting to capture that authenticity. It received the State Award and later a Junior Fellowship from the Ministry of Culture, CCRT, Government of India.

Anil hails from Haryana, a place where traditions, rural life, and artistic expression intersect. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he found himself back in his village, traveling by train. Memories flooded back—the vibrant fairs, folk dances, and childhood adventures. The masks worn during those dances became a symbol of innocence and playfulness. Driven by a sense of duty as an artist, Anil decided to immortalize these memories. “The Childhood Journey” is a representation of carefree days and the magic of youth.

“Dream Under Construction”

A Tale of Bandmasters

During the same period, Anil connected with bandmasters in his village. These seasoned workers, often overlooked, faced hardship during the lockdown. Their livelihoods depended on events, celebrations, and music. Anil listened to their stories—the iron rods lying idle, dreams deferred, and the struggle for survival. “Dream Under Construction” emerged from these conversations. Anil purchased trumpets from the bandmasters, incorporating them into his projects. The artwork symbolizes resilience, dreams, and the human spirit’s ability to create even amidst adversity.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, I spent time in my village, where I encountered bandmasters—seasoned workers who often doubled as laborers and electricians. Their livelihoods were severely impacted, and they faced immense challenges. As I traveled by train, I engaged in conversations with them. They expressed their struggles: ‘My iron rods lie unused outside,’ they’d say. ‘My house remains unfinished, and I have no work.’ These bandmasters seemed faceless, almost invisible. Inspired by their plight, I embarked on the project ‘Dream Under Construction.’ To honor their resilience, I purchased trumpets from them and incorporated them into my art,” he quoted.

“Waiting for the King”

“Waiting for the King” tells a tale of strength. Mr. Bodwal’s canvas titled “Waiting for the King” conveys a poignant story through the imagery of a horse and a cactus. The tale he shares harks back to his childhood, where stables often placed cacti in front of horses. The intention was to create a mental barrier, making the horses believe they couldn’t cross it and break free. However, when a horse did break free, people perceived it as madness. In reality, it was a revelation of the horse’s true strength and power.

“The Eldest Clock”

“The clock belonged to my father, who served in the merchant navy. It held memories from before my birth. When it stopped working, I decided to paint it—a tribute to time, family, and continuity,” he described the story behind the painting.