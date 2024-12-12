TMC Files Privilege Motion Against Kiren Rijiju Over Remarks On Opposition MPs

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose filed a privilege motion notice on Thursday against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha.

The notice, reportedly signed by 60 opposition MPs, claims Rijiju insulted opposition members both within the House and publicly. Speaking to the media, Ghose, who serves as TMC’s deputy leader in the Upper House, stated, “Yesterday in the House, Mr. Rijiju remarked that opposition members are not worthy of being in this House. Instead of fostering smooth parliamentary proceedings, he has chosen to repeatedly insult the opposition.”

Ghose further argued that Rijiju’s comments were unbecoming of his position and amounted to misuse of his authority as a Union minister.

Rijiju’s Remarks Spark Controversy

On Wednesday, Rijiju, while responding to criticisms from the opposition regarding Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, said, “If you cannot respect the chair, you have no right to be a member of this House.” This statement intensified tensions, as the opposition had earlier submitted a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, alleging partisanship in his role.

Disruptions in Rajya Sabha Proceedings

The uproar over Rijiju’s remarks and the no-confidence motion against the Vice President disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday. Despite multiple adjournments and reconvening at 2 PM, protests persisted, and the Chairman adjourned the session for the day. The Lok Sabha, however, continued with its scheduled business.

The privilege motion and the opposition’s accusations against the Vice President highlight the ongoing friction between the government and opposition in Parliament.