Friday, December 13, 2024
Atul's Wife's Full Case Filed, What Did She Accuse Atul Of?

Fresh insights have surfaced regarding the death of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week.

Atul’s Wife’s Full Case Filed, What Did She Accuse Atul Of?

Fresh insights have surfaced regarding the death of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week. According to reports from a leading news agency, Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, had filed a complaint against him in April 2022, alleging dowry harassment and assault.

Dowry Allegations Filed by Nikita Singhania

In her complaint, Nikita accused her husband, his parents, and her brothers-in-law of physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. She claimed that shortly after their marriage in 2019, Subhash began to treat her cruelly and subjected her to regular beatings.

Nikita, a resident of Jaunpur, alleged that her in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry provided at the time of marriage and demanded an additional ₹10 lakh. She stated that the harassment, both mental and physical, escalated as her in-laws pressured her for more money. She also alleged that despite seeking help from her parents, they advised her to “endure the situation,” which only worsened her plight.

The complaint further outlined instances of violence, particularly when Subhash was intoxicated. Nikita accused him of taking complete control of her finances, forcibly transferring her salary to his account, and subjecting her to continuous mistreatment.

Nikita also alleged that the ongoing harassment deeply affected her father’s health, ultimately leading to his death from a stroke on August 17, 2019.

Subhash’s Suicide and Accusations

On Monday, Subhash, who worked at a private firm, ended his life, leaving behind a detailed 24-page note. In the note, he blamed his wife and her family for the emotional distress that drove him to take this step.

The letter provided his perspective on the marital disputes and legal cases filed against him by Nikita. Subhash refuted the claims that her father’s death was due to dowry harassment, asserting instead that it was caused by a pre-existing heart condition.

Legal Developments and Investigation

Following Subhash’s death, authorities have filed a case of abetment of suicide. Nikita and her family members have been named as accused, and an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding his suicide and the events leading up to it.

The police are reviewing Subhash’s suicide note and the allegations made in Nikita’s complaint as part of their ongoing inquiry. The case highlights the complex and tragic nature of domestic disputes and their far-reaching consequences.

Filed under

Atul Subhas Atul Subhas Suicide Case Nikita Sanghania

