Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Opposition Condemns ‘One Nation, One Election’, Calling It ‘Authoritative’ And ‘Anti-Democratic’

The ruling BJP hails it as a significant reform, and opposition leaders label it as "anti-democratic" and "unconstitutional" by strongly condemning the bill.

Opposition Condemns ‘One Nation, One Election’, Calling It ‘Authoritative’ And ‘Anti-Democratic’

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, signifying its intent to table a comprehensive bill on the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The move has evoked intense reactions from oppositions and the BJP and its allies. The ruling BJP hails it as a significant reform, and opposition leaders label it as “anti-democratic” and “unconstitutional” by strongly condemning the bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Cabinet meeting to approve the draft legislation that aligns elections across the country at the Parliament, state legislatures, and local bodies.

Opposition Condemns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described it as an “authoritarian imposition” that undermines India’s democracy and federal structure. “This is not carefully considered; it’s anti-federal and draconian legislation. We will oppose it tooth and nail in Parliament,” Banerjee stated.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, was also critical of the move. He called it impractical and dangerous for regional voices and federalism. “It will erode very essence of India’s diverse governance model,” he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated his party’s opposition and demanded that the bill be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, on his X, said, ‘Not possible in our country.’ He added, ‘Our leader Mamata Banerjee has a clear stance on One Nation One Election.’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant expressed similar sentiments, stating that the bill needs to be discussed in detail because India has a federal structure and several stakeholders.

BJP and allies say, ‘Initiative long overdue.’

The BJP and their allies have been strong advocates for the bill. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the bill, highlighting how it could save public funds by utilizing resources for welfare schemes.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut supported the move vehemently, terming the initiative long overdue, crediting Prime Minister Modi with the move.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar says, ‘will also be free if one nation one election is implemented.”

The bill is likely to be presented in Parliament next week. If implemented, the proposal would require significant constitutional amendments and political consensus.

ALSO READ: Kerala HC Criticizes ‘VIP Treatment’ For Actor Dileep At Sabarimala

Filed under

2025 parliamentary session BJP Jairam Ramesh mamata banerjee mk stalin one nation one election

Advertisement

Also Read

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Entertainment

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox