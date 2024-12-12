Opposition Condemns ‘One Nation, One Election’, Calling It ‘Authoritative’ And ‘Anti-Democratic’

The ruling BJP hails it as a significant reform, and opposition leaders label it as "anti-democratic" and "unconstitutional" by strongly condemning the bill.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, signifying its intent to table a comprehensive bill on the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The move has evoked intense reactions from oppositions and the BJP and its allies. The ruling BJP hails it as a significant reform, and opposition leaders label it as “anti-democratic” and “unconstitutional” by strongly condemning the bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Cabinet meeting to approve the draft legislation that aligns elections across the country at the Parliament, state legislatures, and local bodies.

Opposition Condemns

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described it as an “authoritarian imposition” that undermines India’s democracy and federal structure. “This is not carefully considered; it’s anti-federal and draconian legislation. We will oppose it tooth and nail in Parliament,” Banerjee stated.

The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully-considered reform; it’s an authoritarian imposition… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 12, 2024

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, was also critical of the move. He called it impractical and dangerous for regional voices and federalism. “It will erode very essence of India’s diverse governance model,” he said.

The Union Cabinet has approved introducing the draconian ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in Parliament. This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance. Rise up #INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 12, 2024

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated his party’s opposition and demanded that the bill be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny.

#WATCH | Union Cabinet approves ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill | Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, “The bill will be presented in the Parliament and we want it to be sent to the JPC. The INC’s stand was made clear last year itself by party president Mallikarjun Kharge when… pic.twitter.com/vzoZQkJhEm — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, on his X, said, ‘Not possible in our country.’ He added, ‘Our leader Mamata Banerjee has a clear stance on One Nation One Election.’

#WATCH | Union Cabinet approves ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh says, “… Our leader Mamata Banerjee has already made our party’s stand clear on One Nation One Election… It is not possible in our country… Who will give the… pic.twitter.com/aISbISvAfS — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant expressed similar sentiments, stating that the bill needs to be discussed in detail because India has a federal structure and several stakeholders.

BJP and allies say, ‘Initiative long overdue.’

The BJP and their allies have been strong advocates for the bill. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the bill, highlighting how it could save public funds by utilizing resources for welfare schemes.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, “I welcome ‘One Nation, One Election’. It will save the money spent on elections and that money can be used for welfare schemes… People have decided to elect PM Modi again in 2024…” pic.twitter.com/cJetoSrfKL — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut supported the move vehemently, terming the initiative long overdue, crediting Prime Minister Modi with the move.

VIDEO | “There is a wave of enthusiasm across the country for “One Nation, One Election”. This should have happened earlier, and it’s being done under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/e2TCWbIq7a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2024

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar says, ‘will also be free if one nation one election is implemented.”

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | On One Nation One Election, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar says, “… The cabinet has passed the recommendation of the high-level committee. If the government proposes or seeks to pass any new provision or bill in the Parliament, we will support… pic.twitter.com/YeCmpAxojS — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

The bill is likely to be presented in Parliament next week. If implemented, the proposal would require significant constitutional amendments and political consensus.

