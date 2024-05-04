Adverse Weather Conditions In UAE Declared Over By Joint Assessment Team

The Joint Weather and Tropical Assessment Team has announced the conclusion of the weather event that affected the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent days. This declaration follows intensified monitoring and follow-up operations conducted by the team to ensure proactive, professional, and flexible measures were taken by relevant authorities to address the weather event.

Chaired by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), a series of meetings were convened with the participation of key entities including the Ministry of Interior, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and several other government agencies. These meetings focused on discussing various scenarios and developing preventive and precautionary measures based on a thorough evaluation of conditions in the affected areas.

The NCM confirmed the conclusion of the weather event, noting a gradual decrease in severity from late Thursday evening, primarily concentrated in the northern and eastern regions of the country. The NCM continues its efforts to provide continuous and effective weather forecasts, contributing significantly to the safety of citizens and residents.

أكد فريق التقييم المشترك للحالات الجوية والمدارية على انتهاء الحالة الجوية. The joint assessment team announces the end of the weather condition that affected the country. pic.twitter.com/EeQmByEHvC — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior reiterated its readiness to deal with the weather event proactively, with central operations centers, field teams, and specialist units on high alert to ensure the safety of life and property. Competent committees and teams remained in continuous session throughout the event to ensure rapid responses to emergencies and maintain business operations.

Acknowledging the positive role of relevant authorities and the community, the Ministry praised their efficiency and cooperation in ensuring stability and safety within society. The public’s awareness and adherence to safety instructions and official guidelines were commended, demonstrating a responsible approach to mitigating the impact of the weather event.

As the weather event comes to an end, the Joint Weather and Meteorological Conditions Assessment Team lauded the collaborative efforts of various authorities and the swift response on the ground to mitigate its effects. The team also applauded the public’s high level of awareness and responsible behavior, emphasizing the importance of following official instructions and avoiding misinformation to minimize the impact of such events.