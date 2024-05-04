HD Revanna, Father Of Prajwal Revanna, Faces Charges In Woman's Kidnapping Case In Karnataka

The turmoil surrounding former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna escalates as he finds himself embroiled in a kidnapping charge amidst the ongoing ‘obscene video’ controversy.

The allegation stems from the son of a woman who claimed his mother was abducted and sexually abused. According to the complaint filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district, the woman had previously worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna’s residence for six years before returning to her village to work as a daily wage laborer.

The woman was reportedly taken away by a man named Sathish Babanna, purportedly sent by HD Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna. She returned home on April 26 but was taken away again on April 29 by Babanna, citing an old legal issue.

The situation intensified when the woman’s son discovered a video allegedly depicting his mother’s sexual abuse by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. This discovery prompted him to confront Babanna, stating, “My mother’s picture is also in the obscene video controversy. She suddenly disappeared after the videos were revealed.”

Consequently, a kidnapping complaint was filed against HD Revanna and Babanna, with the former being accused number one and the latter, accused number two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention).

The filing of the FIR occurred just hours before the anticipatory bail plea of HD Revanna was scheduled for hearing in the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru. Revanna had skipped a summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 2 for questioning.

In the midst of these developments, the Additional Commissioner of Mysore Police visited the KR Nagar police station to gather information on the case.

This incident adds to the existing probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), formed by the Karnataka government, investigating allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, based on a complaint filed by a woman who previously worked in their household.

Revanna was previously booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28, charged under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC for sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman, based on the complaint filed with Holenarasipura Town police. The complaint implicated both Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna in the alleged assault.