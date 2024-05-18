Tripura Government Commences Selection Of Officials For CAA Implementation Committees

The Tripura state government has begun the process of appointing officials to the State Level Empowered Committee and the District Level Committee to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. This move aims to streamline the processing of citizenship applications under the amended law.

In an official notification, R Reang, IAS, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations in Tripura, instructed all district magistrates to nominate a Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officer as an invitee for the District Level Committee. This directive is part of a broader effort to facilitate the citizenship application process.

Referencing a communication from RD Meena, Director (Citizenship) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, the notification states: “With reference to the subject cited above, I am to inform you that RD Meena, Director (Citizenship), Govt of India, MHA, Foreigners Division (Citizenship Wing), has intimated the Director of Census Operations of all States/UTs regarding the constitution of the District Level Committee in connection with the implementation of CAA, 2019 for processing citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955.”

The notification further requests: “You are requested to nominate one TCS officer who shall be an invitee of the District Level Committee for the purpose of processing citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The name of the said officer may kindly be sent to this directorate at the earliest.”

S Debbarma, Undersecretary of the Tripura Government, reiterated the urgency of these nominations in a parallel directive. Debbarma emphasized the need for prompt action, requesting that the details of the nominated officers be forwarded immediately for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

An anonymous official from the Tripura government confirmed that the appointment process is already underway, underscoring the administration’s commitment to the swift implementation of the CAA.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The act has sparked significant debate and varying responses across the country, with states preparing to execute its provisions amid public scrutiny and political discussions.

As Tripura advances with these appointments, it marks a critical step in the practical implementation of the CAA, facilitating the legal processing of applications from eligible individuals within the state.

