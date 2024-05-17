Accused In Ghatkopar Billboard Collapse Arrested And Brought To Mumbai

The owner of Ego Media, the company behind the installation of a massive billboard that collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area earlier this week, has been brought to Mumbai for further legal proceedings. The incident, which occurred amidst strong winds and heavy rainfall, resulted in the tragic loss of 16 lives and left 75 others injured.

Bhavesh Bhide, the proprietor of Ego Media, was apprehended by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday. A police officer confirmed Bhide’s transfer to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday for the continuation of the legal process. “Owner Bhavesh Bhide, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Udaipur, has been brought to Mumbai,” the officer stated.

The catastrophic collapse of the billboard on May 13 has had devastating consequences. “As many as 16 people are confirmed dead and another 75 injured in the billboard collapse in Ghatkopar,” the police officer reported. The tragedy has sparked widespread grief and calls for accountability.

Bhushan Gagrani, Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and provided an update on the rescue efforts. “It’s saddening that 16 lives were lost in this incident. The rescue operation has been completed. The operation was delayed as there is a running fuel station in the area,” Gagrani explained.

The collapse has led to a significant legal response. Mumbai Police have registered a case against Bhavesh Bhide and others involved, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). This case was filed at the Pantnagar police station.

The incident has prompted calls for stricter regulations and enforcement regarding the installation and maintenance of large billboards, especially in densely populated urban areas. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims and preventing such tragedies in the future.

In the wake of this disaster, there is a renewed emphasis on the need for rigorous safety standards and regular inspections to safeguard public spaces from similar hazards. The community mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the swift recovery of those injured, as the legal proceedings and investigations unfold.

