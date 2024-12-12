Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Chinese Walnuts Flood Indian Markets, Threaten Kashmiri Walnut Trade

After capturing Indian markets by selling cheaper firecrackers, lights, and toys, Chinese walnut have  entered through Nepal, which is a huge challenge to the Kashmiri walnut industry.

After capturing Indian markets by selling cheaper firecrackers, lights, and toys, Chinese walnut have  entered through Nepal, which is a huge challenge to the Kashmiri walnut industry. According to local traders, sales of indigenous walnuts have declined drastically, with losses estimated at 75%. Chinese walnuts are being transported through Nepalese towns to Indian border towns like Banbasa in Champawat district and parts of Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to Madhav Joshi, the former vice-president of Kanchanpur Industry Commerce Board, Nepal, “The supply of Chinese walnuts to Nepal has been going on for several years. Now, they have also entered Indian market.

There has been a shift in consumer demand because of huge price gap between Kashmiri and Chinese walnutsKashmiri walnuts are sold at ₹600 per kg, while Chinese walnuts sell at ₹400 per kg, which is much more budget-friendly for consumers.

Quality and Nutrition Concerns

Despite being cheaper, traders and consumers are complaining that Chinese walnuts lack quality and nutritional content. “Walnuts from Kashmir are oily in nature and offer higher nutrition benefits. In comparison, Chinese walnuts contain hardly any oil and are completely flavorless,” Banbasa-based trader Rafi Ansari said. He added, “The imported walnuts arrive in packs weighing five and ten kilos and appear polished, almost like some artificial stuff.”

Impact on Livelihoods and Calls for Action

Local traders are urging authorities to address the issue, citing damage to their livelihoods and the reputation of Indian produce. “The continued influx of Chinese walnuts is ruining our business. We urge officials to take urgent action,” said Paramjeet Gandhi, former president of the Banbasa Vyapar Sangh.

Traders contend that intervention needs to happen urgently to ensure the safeguarding of the Kashmiri walnut industry against the increasing influence of cheaper imported varieties.

Read More : Cold Wave Grips North India: IMD Issues Temperature And Weather Forecasts

