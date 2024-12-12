Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cold Wave Grips North India: IMD Issues Temperature And Weather Forecasts

North India is in the grip of a cold wave, with Delhi experiencing its coldest temperature of the season at 4.8°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further drop, with the city’s minimum temperature expected to reach 4°C on Thursday.

Cold Wave Grips North India: IMD Issues Temperature And Weather Forecasts

North India is in the grip of a cold wave, with Delhi experiencing its coldest temperature of the season at 4.8°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further drop, with the city’s minimum temperature expected to reach 4°C on Thursday. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded a minimum of 4.9°C. The cold wave has also impacted states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and others. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday, adding to the wintry conditions.

In Delhi, commuters at iconic locations like India Gate faced chilly northwest winds blowing at speeds of 8-10 km/h, contributing to the sharp drop in temperature. The regional meteorological center forecasted “mainly clear skies with cold wave conditions at isolated places” for Thursday. The prediction included smog or mist in the morning and evening, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 23°C and 4°C, respectively.

Historical Context and Temperature Trends

According to weather agency data, Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped below 5°C in early December for the first time in 14 years. The coldest minimum temperature during this period was recorded on December 6, 1987, at 4.1°C.

The IMD outlined the expected weather patterns for December 12 and 13:

  • December 12: Predominantly clear skies, cold wave conditions at isolated places, and northwest winds below 8 kmph in the morning. Wind speeds are expected to rise to around 16 kmph in the afternoon before decreasing in the evening and night. Smog or mist is anticipated during early and late hours.
  • December 13: Similar conditions with cold wave warnings for specific areas. Morning winds are likely to blow from the northwest at 8 kmph, increasing to 10-12 kmph by the afternoon and reducing again during the evening.

Extended Cold Wave Warnings

The IMD has issued warnings for cold wave conditions persisting in various parts of the country:

  • Rajasthan until December 16
  • Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until December 16
  • Saurashtra, Kutch, and Delhi until December 13
  • Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from December 13 to 16

For the next two days, minimum temperatures in East India are expected to drop gradually by 2-3°C, while no significant change is anticipated. In contrast, West India is likely to see a slight rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C.

Read More : Atul Subhash Suicide: Video Of Accused Family Escaping Goes Viral, WATCH 

Filed under

Cold wave Delhi Winters north india

Advertisement

Also Read

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox