Cold Wave Grips North India: IMD Issues Temperature And Weather Forecasts

North India is in the grip of a cold wave, with Delhi experiencing its coldest temperature of the season at 4.8°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further drop, with the city’s minimum temperature expected to reach 4°C on Thursday. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded a minimum of 4.9°C. The cold wave has also impacted states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and others. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday, adding to the wintry conditions.

In Delhi, commuters at iconic locations like India Gate faced chilly northwest winds blowing at speeds of 8-10 km/h, contributing to the sharp drop in temperature. The regional meteorological center forecasted “mainly clear skies with cold wave conditions at isolated places” for Thursday. The prediction included smog or mist in the morning and evening, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 23°C and 4°C, respectively.

Historical Context and Temperature Trends

According to weather agency data, Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped below 5°C in early December for the first time in 14 years. The coldest minimum temperature during this period was recorded on December 6, 1987, at 4.1°C.

The IMD outlined the expected weather patterns for December 12 and 13:

December 12: Predominantly clear skies, cold wave conditions at isolated places, and northwest winds below 8 kmph in the morning. Wind speeds are expected to rise to around 16 kmph in the afternoon before decreasing in the evening and night. Smog or mist is anticipated during early and late hours.

Predominantly clear skies, cold wave conditions at isolated places, and northwest winds below 8 kmph in the morning. Wind speeds are expected to rise to around 16 kmph in the afternoon before decreasing in the evening and night. Smog or mist is anticipated during early and late hours. December 13: Similar conditions with cold wave warnings for specific areas. Morning winds are likely to blow from the northwest at 8 kmph, increasing to 10-12 kmph by the afternoon and reducing again during the evening.

Extended Cold Wave Warnings

The IMD has issued warnings for cold wave conditions persisting in various parts of the country:

Rajasthan until December 16

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until December 16

Saurashtra, Kutch, and Delhi until December 13

Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from December 13 to 16

For the next two days, minimum temperatures in East India are expected to drop gradually by 2-3°C, while no significant change is anticipated. In contrast, West India is likely to see a slight rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C.

