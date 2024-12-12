PM Modi To Visit Prayagraj: Launch Of Rs 7,000 Crore Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj tomorrow, December 13, for a three-hour visit during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth approximately Rs 7,000 crore. As part of his itinerary, he will also perform a ceremonial puja at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of rivers.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Prayagraj at around 11 am. His visit will include a journey from Arail Ghat to Quila Ghat aboard a hybrid electric Catamaran named after Nishadraj, which he inaugurated earlier this year in Varanasi. This travel arrangement not only highlights the government’s push for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation but also underscores the cultural significance of Nishadraj in Indian traditions.

Major Focus on Road and Corridor Projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for numerous infrastructure projects, with a significant emphasis on enhancing road connectivity and developing corridors in the region. Among the highlights are:

Shringverpur Dham Corridor: Developed at a cost of Rs 135 crore, this corridor aims to facilitate pilgrim access to Shringverpur, an important spiritual site mentioned in the Ramayana as the “Kingdom of Nishadraj, the king of fishermen.”

Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor: Developed at a cost of Rs 13 crore, this corridor will improve access to one of the significant religious and historical sites in the region.

Akshayavat Corridor: Built at an investment of Rs 18 crore, this project enhances access to the sacred Akshayavat tree, which holds immense religious significance.

Hanuman Mandir Corridor: Valued at Rs 40 crore, this project aims to improve connectivity to the historic Hanuman temple in the city.

These corridor projects are part of a larger vision to boost religious tourism by making key spiritual destinations more accessible to visitors.

Beautification of Ghats and Other Initiatives

The Prime Minister will also unveil the development of seven bathing ghats along the banks of the river, completed at a cost of Rs 240 crore. These ghats have been designed with modern amenities to cater to pilgrims and tourists while preserving the heritage and cultural identity of the city.

In addition to this, projects related to railways, airports, irrigation, and overall infrastructure improvement will also be inaugurated, reflecting a holistic approach to regional development.

A virtual launch of the Shringverpur Dham Corridor is scheduled as part of the visit. This initiative ensures that pilgrims visiting the Sangam can also travel easily to Shringverpur, further enhancing the spiritual tourism circuit. Visitors will also have the opportunity to travel in the eco-friendly Catamaran vessel named after Nishadraj, symbolizing the blend of tradition and modernity.

Introduction of Kumbh Sahayak Chatbot

To assist pilgrims and visitors during the Kumbh Mela, the Prime Minister will launch the “Kumbh Sahayak Chatbot.” This digital initiative is expected to provide real-time assistance, information, and guidance to attendees, showcasing the government’s emphasis on leveraging technology for public convenience.

The projects to be inaugurated are part of the government’s larger vision to enhance connectivity, improve infrastructure, and promote the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region. With the completion of these projects, Prayagraj is expected to witness a significant boost in tourism, economic activity, and overall urban development.

By integrating modern infrastructure with the city’s rich history and religious significance, the initiatives aim to create a seamless and enriching experience for both residents and visitors, further establishing Prayagraj as a key spiritual and cultural destination in India.