Arrests Made in Bhopal School Rape Case; Owner and Suspended Sub-Inspector Apprehended

The wheels of justice turned in the case of the horrific rape of an eight-year-old girl student at a Bhopal-based private school as police announced the arrest of the school owner and a suspended sub-inspector allegedly involved in the crime. The arrest comes two weeks after the victim’s family filed a complaint, shedding light on the disturbing incident that shook the community.

The arrest of the school owner and the suspended sub-inspector marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the heinous crime. The sub-inspector, previously suspended for reportedly pressuring the victim’s mother to refrain from filing a complaint, faced the consequences of his actions as law enforcement agencies moved swiftly to hold him accountable.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shraddha Tiwari, the arrest of the school owner was made on Tuesday following a thorough verification process. Charges of rape have been leveled against the owner, with efforts underway to identify his two alleged accomplices.

Also read: Rescue Underway as Three Saved, Several Trapped in Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse

The arrest of suspended sub-inspector Prakash Singh Rajput underscores the commitment of authorities to uphold justice and ensure accountability for those implicated in obstructing the course of justice. Rajput’s arrest comes as a direct consequence of his reported attempts to dissuade the victim’s mother from registering a police complaint.

The revelation of the crime prompted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to order an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the imperative to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The victim’s family, devastated by the traumatic incident involving their daughter, a Class 2 student residing in the school’s hostel, took courageous steps by filing a formal complaint on April 30. Consequently, an FIR was registered against three unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 376, which pertains to punishment for rape, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the investigation progresses and legal proceedings unfold, the arrest of the school owner and the suspended sub-inspector represents a crucial step towards ensuring justice for the young victim and her family. The community awaits further developments in the pursuit of truth and accountability in this distressing case.

Show Full Article