Delhi: Najafgarh Trends As Hottest In Country, Met Flags Heatwave Alert In North Till May 21

Following a scorching day in Delhi’s Najafgarh, where temperatures soared past 47°C, the Meteorological Department has extended its heatwave warning for the northern plains until May 21, Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe heatwave conditions across extensive areas of North India, encompassing parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, from May 17 to 21.

According to the premier weather forecasting agency, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in portions of Uttar Pradesh from May 17-21; isolated regions of Gujarat between May 17 and 21; Bihar from May 17-20; Jharkhand between May 19 and 20; northern Madhya Pradesh from May 18-21; Gangetic West Bengal between May 18 and 20; and Odisha on May 20 and 21.

While a red alert for severe heatwave has been issued for western Rajasthan, an Orange alert is in effect for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat. Additionally, a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

An area is categorized as experiencing a heatwave if the maximum temperature at a weather station reaches at least 40°C and at least 30°C or higher for hilly regions.

Najafgarh, located in southwest Delhi, recorded one of the highest daytime temperatures in the country on Friday, reaching 47.4°C. Similarly, Una in Himachal Pradesh registered the season’s highest temperature at 43.2°C, while Agra witnessed the second-highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the city at 46.9°C. Chandigarh also endured scorching heat, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5°C, the third-highest ever recorded in the city.

Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5°C, Ayanagar in Delhi logged 46.2°C, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh recorded 44.9°C, and Surendranagar in Gujarat and Patiala in Punjab registered temperatures of 44.7°C and 44.4°C respectively.

In response to the relentless heatwave, special measures have been implemented to help animals cope with the conditions. At Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur, animals are being bathed regularly, and cooling systems like rain guns and sprinklers have been installed in their enclosures. Similar arrangements have been made at Kanpur Zoo and Udhampur Zoological Park to ensure the well-being of wildlife amid the sweltering heat.

As the heatwave persists, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and take necessary precautions to mitigate its impact on both humans and animals.