Thursday, December 12, 2024
Adani Green Energy Commissions 250 MW Solar Power Project In Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has announced the successful commissioning of a 250 MW solar power project in Badi Sid, located in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan.

Adani Green Energy Commissions 250 MW Solar Power Project In Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has announced the successful commissioning of a 250 MW solar power project in Badi Sid, located in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan. The project has been executed by Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Limited, a step-down subsidiary of AGEL.

This new development boosts AGEL’s total operational renewable energy capacity to an impressive 11,434 MW, further solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable energy production.

The decision to declare the plant operational was finalized at 11:45 p.m. on December 11, 2024, following receipt of all necessary clearances.

The addition of this solar project underscores AGEL’s commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives across India. The company has requested stock exchanges, including BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, to take note of this milestone.

Also Read: Karan Adani Makes Big Announcement: Investment Of 7.5 Lakh Crore, Aims To Transform Rajasthan

250 MW Solar Power Project Adani Green Energy Commissions Rajasthan

