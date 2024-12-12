Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Karan Adani Makes Big Announcement: Investment Of 7.5 Lakh Crore, Aims To Transform Rajasthan

This landmark initiative aligns with the state's ambitious economic aspirations and is poised to redefine its industrial and sustainable growth trajectory.

Karan Adani Makes Big Announcement: Investment Of 7.5 Lakh Crore, Aims To Transform Rajasthan

At the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, Adani Ports Managing Director Karan Adani unveiled a historic investment of over ₹7.5 lakh crore aimed at transforming Rajasthan into a leader in green energy, cement production, and infrastructure development. This landmark initiative aligns with the state’s ambitious economic aspirations and is poised to redefine its industrial and sustainable growth trajectory.

Leading the Green Energy Revolution

The cornerstone of Adani Group’s investment is the creation of the world’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Rajasthan. The project includes plans to generate 100 GW of renewable energy, produce 2 million tons of green hydrogen, and establish 1.8 GW of pumped hydro storage. These efforts aim to position Rajasthan at the forefront of the global green energy movement while generating thousands of sustainable jobs. Karan Adani remarked, “This initiative will make Rajasthan a global green energy leader and an oasis for green jobs.”

Boosting Cement Production

In addition to renewable energy, the Adani Group is set to bolster Rajasthan’s cement industry by establishing four new cement plants, increasing the state’s production capacity by 6 million tonnes annually. This expansion is part of the group’s broader vision to become India’s largest cement producer, solidifying Rajasthan’s industrial infrastructure.

Transforming Infrastructure

Adani also announced transformative infrastructure projects, including a world-class redevelopment of Jaipur Airport, the creation of a multi-modal logistics park, and the establishment of an Inland Container Depot (ICD). These initiatives are designed to enhance Rajasthan’s industrial ecosystem, improve connectivity, and position the state as a logistics and trade hub.

Economic and Employment Impact

Aligned with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s vision, the investment aims to create over 4 lakh jobs and double the state’s GDP within five years. Adani highlighted that over 50% of the ₹7.5 lakh crore will be invested within this timeframe, reinforcing the group’s commitment to Rajasthan’s economic growth. “We are proud to partner in Rajasthan’s journey of transformation, respecting its heritage while unlocking its limitless potential,” Adani added.

Acknowledging Leadership

Adani praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India’s decade of remarkable economic progress to his visionary policies. He also commended Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for his dedication to job creation and economic reforms, saying, “Under your leadership, Rajasthan is undergoing a historic transformation, setting benchmarks for growth and development.”

