Three Days After, Five Year Old Boy Taken Out From Borewell, Declared Dead

A five-year-old boy who fell in a borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa was pulled out on Wednesday night.

In the latest development, a five-year-old boy who fell in a borewell in Rajasthan’s Dausa was pulled out on Wednesday night. After a three-day-long rescue session, the doctor declared the 5 year old dead. The CMO (Chief Medical Officer) of the government district hospital Dausa confirmed the death.

The doctor added that the child was rushed to the hospital, in the hope of reviving him. “We did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead.”

The Last Movement Of The Boy

The rescue team confirmed that the rescuers last observed movements of the boy around 2 am at midnight through camera. This is exactly 13 hours after the child fell in the borewell.

In the mission to bring out the child, the team had planted a parallel borewell to reach him and supply oxygen. The team tried to pull the child out with the help of rope and other equipment.

How Did The 5 Year Old Fell ?

Aryan, the 5 year old fell into the open borewell while playing in an agriculture farm in khalikhad village on Monday.

