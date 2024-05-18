Ahead of the polling in Mumbai scheduled for May 20 in phase 5, industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has urged all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly.

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 20, covering the seats in Mumbai.

“Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly,” Ratan Tata posted on X.

Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Vivek Phansalkar, also urged residents to vote on Monday. He posted on X, “There are over 10 long weekends in 2024. But the opportunity to vote comes just once in 5 years! Food for thought?”

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a strong pitch for people to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he does not miss exercising any day of the year and will not miss the opportunity to vote on May 20.

Urging people to vote, Salman Khan said, “Don’t trouble your Bharat Mata” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

“I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on May 20 no matter what. So do whatever you want to do, man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he said on X on Friday.

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.

The other constituencies of Maharashtra that will be part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first four phases has concluded, and for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, polling is set to be held on May 20.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

