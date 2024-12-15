Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Arrive In India On A Three Day Visit

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will visit India from December 15 to 17, 2024, marking his first official trip. He will meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and other dignitaries to discuss bilateral ties and promote investment between the two nations.

Sri Lankan president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to visit India on a three day official visit starting from December 15 to 17, 2024. This will be Dissanayake’s first visit since he took over the presidency of the island nation.

During his visit to New Delhi, Mr Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interest,’ said Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. “Dissanayaka’s visit to India is expected to further bolster the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

Dissanayake will be accompanied by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance, Anil Jayantha Fernando. Apart from the political meetings, Dissanayake will also participate in a business event in Delhi aimed at ‘promoting investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka’ and later travel to Bodh Gaya as part of the visit.

The invitation to visit India was extended by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar when he visited Colombo less than a fortnight after Dissanayake’s victory.

Dissanayake’s National People’s Power (NPP) recorded a historic win in the presidential elections of the country.

ALSO READ: Filipino Woman Saved From Execution In Indonesia: A Miraculous Last-Minute Reprieve