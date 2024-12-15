‘Will Keep Fighting For Justice’: Atul Subhash’s Brother Reveals His Final Conversation With Subhash | WATCH

Reflecting on his final interaction with Atul, Vikas revealed that there were no signs of distress or despair. "We were part of a group of four, and just the day before his death, we had shared a normal conversation.

In a deeply emotional and exclusive interview with NewsX, Vikas Modi, the brother of the late Atul Subhash, shared his heart-wrenching journey following the untimely death of his sibling. Atul, who had been living in Bangalore, tragically ended his life under mysterious circumstances, leaving his family shocked and grappling with unanswered questions.

Vikas, who had always been close to his brother, revealed the haunting details of his final conversation with Atul, expressing his disbelief at how a man so full of life and hope could have ended his own life in such a tragic manner. Vikas’s words offer a glimpse into the complex emotions and hidden struggles that Atul faced, and his relentless determination to seek justice for his brother.

A Heartbreaking Last Conversation

Reflecting on his final interaction with Atul, Vikas revealed that there were no signs of distress or despair. “We were part of a group of four, and just the day before his death, we had shared a normal conversation. I posted something online, and Atul commented, saying it felt good. We spoke on the phone, and he even talked to our parents for about an hour,” Vikas said, his voice quivering with emotion. “There was no indication, no sign that something was wrong.”

However, Vikas’s world came crashing down the very next day. “The next day, I tried calling him several times, but he didn’t pick up. Around 2 PM, I found out that he had taken his own life. I couldn’t believe it. I had no idea that Atul was going through something so intense,” Vikas explained, his face a mixture of disbelief and sorrow. He continued, “He never expressed his pain. He didn’t want to burden us. If he had, I would have brought him back home immediately.”

Discovering the Truth Behind False Accusations

In the wake of Atul’s tragic death, Vikas uncovered startling revelations that painted a far darker picture of the circumstances leading up to his brother’s suicide. According to Vikas, Atul had been subjected to a series of fabricated charges, some of which implicated his family. “The videos and suicide notes left behind by Atul made it clear that the charges against us were entirely fake. This is something I plan to discuss with my lawyer once the family rituals are completed,” Vikas shared.

He expressed gratitude toward the Karnataka Police for their swift action in investigating the situation. “I would like to thank the Karnataka Police for their timely intervention. Their efforts in sending a team to Jaunpur to investigate helped bring the truth to light,” he added, acknowledging the police’s role in the case.

The Fight for Custody of Atul’s Son

Beyond the tragedy of losing his brother, Vikas’s greatest concern now is the welfare of his late brother’s son. In the interview, Vikas spoke passionately about his desire to gain custody of his nephew. “Where is my brother’s son? In all the images that have surfaced, he is not visible. My request to the media and the public is simple—if anyone knows anything about him, please let us know so that we can take action to ensure his safety and well-being,” Vikas urged.

Vikas also made an emotional plea to the authorities, asking for interim custody of his nephew. “Atul’s final wish was that his son be entrusted to our parents. I appeal to the Supreme Court to reconsider the law that restricts custody to only the mother in such cases. Given the circumstances, we believe that our parents should be given custody of Atul’s son,” he emphasized.

Call To Save Men’s Mental Health

During the interview, Vikas also highlighted an often-overlooked issue—men’s mental health and the emotional struggles that they face, particularly in the context of family disputes and societal pressures. He pointed out the rising number of suicides among men, especially in the aftermath of personal crises like marital problems.

“While there is a lot of focus on women’s empowerment and safety, men’s emotional struggles are often ignored. Men, too, are harassed, extorted, and falsely accused in many cases. We need to have a conversation about this,” Vikas explained.

He criticized the legal system for not addressing the mental and emotional toll that false accusations can take on men. “The laws that were put in place after the Nirbhaya case to protect women need to be re-examined. These laws are sometimes misused to harass men. We need a legal framework that protects everyone, regardless of gender, from false accusations,” Vikas said.

Atul’s Last Wish Will Be Fulfilled: Vikas

Despite the personal devastation, Vikas is resolute in his commitment to seeking justice for his late brother. “I will not stop until my brother’s death is fully investigated and justice is served. His death cannot go unanswered. I owe it to him, and I owe it to his son, to ensure that the truth comes out,” Vikas said, his voice filled with determination.

He concluded the interview by making a final appeal to the authorities. “I request the Supreme Court to take action in this case and ensure that my nephew’s custody is granted to our parents, as per Atul’s last wish. We are committed to raising him with love and care,” Vikas said.

As Vikas Modi continues to grapple with the loss of his brother, his determination to uncover the truth and fight for his nephew’s future remains unwavering. Atul Subhash’s tragic death has left a permanent void in the family, but Vikas’s relentless pursuit of justice ensures that his brother’s legacy lives on.

