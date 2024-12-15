Atul Subhash Suicide: Bengaluru Techie’s Father Accuses Daughter-in-Law Of Using Grandson To Extort Money

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Atul's father, while crying, wished to reunite with his grandson and appealed to PM Modi and others.

The tragic death of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sparked a nationwide debate on the alleged misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty against women by their husbands or in-laws. Subhash was found dead in his Munnekolalu home on December 9, leaving behind videos and notes blaming his estranged wife and her family for “false” cases and “persistent harassment.”

Atul Subhash’a Father Pawan Kumar demands justice and strict punishment for those responsible for his son’s death. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, he said his son was mentally tortured and harassed for money by his wife and in-laws.

On his Grandson

Atul’s father, while crying, wished to reunite with his grandson. Accusing Atul’s in-laws, he said, They (Atul’s wife and her family members) were criminals who used my grandson to extort money. I request the Prime Minister, the President, Yogi ji, and Nitish ji—please bring my grandson to me. This is my last wish, my antim pran (final desire).”

On Arrest by Bengaluru Police

Karnataka Police have arrested Subhash’s estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, in Gurugram, while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anuragh Singhania, were detained in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

He praised the speed and professionalism shown by the police and said, ‘Big Relief.”

He added, “I thank the Bangalore Police and Uttar Pradesh Police for their work. However, the fourth accused, Sushil, is yet to be arrested. I request them to arrest him as well, and I have faith they will bring him to justice.”

He also highlighted how the misuse of Section 498A is destroying lakhs and crores of people. “The Women’s Commission needs to ensure this law is not misused. There is a need for amendments to such laws,” he added.

‘The Judge was so corrupt.”

Atul’s father shared the struggle his son used to suffer during court hearings; he said, ‘He used to tell me about the hearings in Jaunpur. The struggles of his court hearings were immense.’

He added, “Atul pleaded with the court to let him meet his child, but the judge was so corrupt.

‘Everyone considers the court a temple and the judge as God, but this judge was corrupt. She misused whatever provision she wanted against my son and demanded money. My son never got to meet his child.”

He shared how one time Atul’s wife said, “If you cannot pay ₹3 crores, then commit suicide.” On this, he alleges that the judge used to smile at such statements. My son struggled endlessly from Bengaluru to Jaunpur, only to find the court locked sometimes, and many other issues.”

‘I want to convey my message to the President and Prime Minister: They are going to kill my grandson. They might attack us after being released from jail.

‘The law is one-sided. My son’s sacrifice has given a voice to others. People are coming from all over—even from Indore—to meet me and show their support. You can imagine how much awareness he raised.’

Answering that if they thought Atul would take such a step? “I listened to his suffering, but I never thought it would go this far,” he replied.

On Men safety laws in India

The case has reignited discussions on legal safeguards for men and families accused under Section 498(A), with critics pointing to the potential for misuse of the law.

If there’s a Women’s Commission, why can’t there be a Men’s Commission? There should be investigations into cases filed by women to ensure fairness. There is no protection for men. Those who misuse laws should face life imprisonment.

Finally, he accused his daughter-in-law that ‘The whole matter is that she married for money.”

