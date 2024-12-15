Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Atul Subhash Suicide: Bengaluru Techie’s Father Accuses Daughter-in-Law Of Using Grandson To Extort Money

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Atul's father, while crying, wished to reunite with his grandson and appealed to PM Modi and others.

Atul Subhash Suicide: Bengaluru Techie’s Father Accuses Daughter-in-Law Of Using Grandson To Extort Money

The tragic death of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sparked a nationwide debate on the alleged misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cruelty against women by their husbands or in-laws. Subhash was found dead in his Munnekolalu home on December 9, leaving behind videos and notes blaming his estranged wife and her family for “false” cases and “persistent harassment.”

Atul Subhash’a Father Pawan Kumar demands justice and strict punishment for those responsible for his son’s death. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, he said his son was mentally tortured and harassed for money by his wife and in-laws.

On his Grandson

Atul’s father, while crying, wished to reunite with his grandson. Accusing Atul’s in-laws, he said, They (Atul’s wife and her family members) were criminals who used my grandson to extort money. I request the Prime Minister, the President, Yogi ji, and Nitish ji—please bring my grandson to me. This is my last wish, my antim pran (final desire).”

On Arrest by Bengaluru Police

Karnataka Police have arrested Subhash’s estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, in Gurugram, while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anuragh Singhania, were detained in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

He praised the speed and professionalism shown by the police and said, ‘Big Relief.”

He added, “I thank the Bangalore Police and Uttar Pradesh Police for their work. However, the fourth accused, Sushil, is yet to be arrested. I request them to arrest him as well, and I have faith they will bring him to justice.”

He also highlighted how the misuse of Section 498A is destroying lakhs and crores of people. “The Women’s Commission needs to ensure this law is not misused. There is a need for amendments to such laws,” he added.

‘The Judge was so corrupt.”

Atul’s father shared the struggle his son used to suffer during court hearings; he said, ‘He used to tell me about the hearings in Jaunpur. The struggles of his court hearings were immense.’

He added, “Atul pleaded with the court to let him meet his child, but the judge was so corrupt.

‘Everyone considers the court a temple and the judge as God, but this judge was corrupt. She misused whatever provision she wanted against my son and demanded money. My son never got to meet his child.”

He shared how one time Atul’s wife said, “If you cannot pay ₹3 crores, then commit suicide.” On this, he alleges that the judge used to smile at such statements. My son struggled endlessly from Bengaluru to Jaunpur, only to find the court locked sometimes, and many other issues.”

‘I want to convey my message to the President and Prime Minister: They are going to kill my grandson. They might attack us after being released from jail.

‘The law is one-sided. My son’s sacrifice has given a voice to others. People are coming from all over—even from Indore—to meet me and show their support. You can imagine how much awareness he raised.’

Answering that if they thought Atul would take such a step? “I listened to his suffering, but I never thought it would go this far,” he replied.

On Men safety laws in India

The case has reignited discussions on legal safeguards for men and families accused under Section 498(A), with critics pointing to the potential for misuse of the law.

If there’s a Women’s Commission, why can’t there be a Men’s Commission? There should be investigations into cases filed by women to ensure fairness. There is no protection for men. Those who misuse laws should face life imprisonment.

Finally, he accused his daughter-in-law that ‘The whole matter is that she married for money.”

ALSO READ: Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Bengaluru Cops Arrest Late Techie’s Wife From Gurgaon, Other Family Members Who Were On The Run

 

Filed under

Atul Subhash father Atul Subhash Suicide Bengaluru techie

Advertisement

Also Read

Filipino Woman Saved From Execution In Indonesia: A Miraculous Last-Minute Reprieve

Filipino Woman Saved From Execution In Indonesia: A Miraculous Last-Minute Reprieve

Can Dark Chocolate Help Prevent Diabetes Risk? Here’s What Science Says

Can Dark Chocolate Help Prevent Diabetes Risk? Here’s What Science Says

What Is The Manusmriti, Which Rahul Gandhi Claims Is BJP’s Guiding Force?

What Is The Manusmriti, Which Rahul Gandhi Claims Is BJP’s Guiding Force?

BJP Strikes Back At Congress, Raises Concerns Over Ties To Soros And China

BJP Strikes Back At Congress, Raises Concerns Over Ties To Soros And China

Anti-Drone System Deployed At Maha Kumbh 2025, Intercepts Two Drones On First Day

Anti-Drone System Deployed At Maha Kumbh 2025, Intercepts Two Drones On First Day

Entertainment

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube India Ad, ‘Brat And Demure Can’t Be a Friend’

WATCH: Shweta Tiwari And Urvashi Dholakia Reprise Komolika and Prerna Roles In A Viral YouTube

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was Going To Faint

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly Harass Her

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox