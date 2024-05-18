Swati Maliwal Assault Case LIVE Updates: Bibhav Kumar Is Arrested, Raghav Chadha Returns From UK

Tensions have escalated between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. The party accused her of “conspiring” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.This accusation comes amid allegations that Kejriwal’s private secretary, Bibhav Kumar, assaulted the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

AAP has expressed support for Bibhav Kumar, alleging that Swati Maliwal is part of a BJP conspiracy. Subsequently, Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police at Kejriwal’s residence.

During a press conference on Friday, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi dismissed Maliwal’s allegations against Kumar as baseless, claiming she was acting on behalf of the BJP to target Kejriwal.

On Friday, Delhi Police, accompanied by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, visited the Chief Minister’s residence. They collected relevant CCTV footage of the alleged incident and took Maliwal to the scene to recreate the crime.

In response, Kumar filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, accusing her of breaching the security of the CM’s residence on May 13 and causing a disturbance. Kumar claimed that when he attempted to stop her, she verbally abused him. He further alleged that Maliwal was now falsely implicating him to exert undue pressure. Kumar’s complaint was submitted via email to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO.

LIVE UPDATES:

1:28PM, May 18- Bibhav Kumar arrested in Swati Maliwal assault case