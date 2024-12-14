South Korean Legislators Impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the National Assembly on Saturday following his failed attempt to impose martial law. The impeachment vote resulted in 204 lawmakers in favor, 85 against, and three abstentions, with eight votes being nullified. Yoon has been suspended from office while awaiting a ruling from South Korea’s Constitutional Court, which has up to 180 days to decide on his removal or reinstatement.

The impeachment stemmed from charges of insurrection after Yoon deployed military troops to the National Assembly in a bid to prevent legislators from rejecting his martial law order. This unprecedented move, the first attempt to enforce military rule in South Korea in 45 years, triggered widespread protests and led to significant political unrest.

Despite growing public pressure, Yoon resisted calls to step down and vowed to challenge the impeachment. The opposition needed eight votes from Yoon’s own People Power Party to pass the motion. Although the ruling party initially abstained from the first vote, the motion succeeded on Saturday, gaining cross-party support amidst rising public anger. Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Assembly ahead of the vote, holding signs demanding Yoon’s impeachment.

The impeachment accuses Yoon of violating the Constitution, which allows martial law only during wartime or national emergencies. His use of military forces to obstruct legislative action has led to accusations of insurrection. Yoon has been barred from leaving the country and could become the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest.

Several individuals, including former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and former police chiefs, have already been arrested for allegedly aiding the insurrection. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will temporarily assume leadership, but his limited political influence raises questions about his ability to handle the crisis.

The Constitutional Court is now tasked with deciding whether Yoon should be permanently removed or reinstated, with a decision expected within six months. If Yoon is permanently removed, he would become only the second South Korean president to be impeached, following Park Geun-hye’s ousting in 2017 over corruption charges.

