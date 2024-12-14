Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

South Korean Legislators Impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on Saturday impeached by the National Assembly following his failed attempt to impose martial law.

South Korean Legislators Impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the National Assembly on Saturday following his failed attempt to impose martial law. The impeachment vote resulted in 204 lawmakers in favor, 85 against, and three abstentions, with eight votes being nullified. Yoon has been suspended from office while awaiting a ruling from South Korea’s Constitutional Court, which has up to 180 days to decide on his removal or reinstatement.

The impeachment stemmed from charges of insurrection after Yoon deployed military troops to the National Assembly in a bid to prevent legislators from rejecting his martial law order. This unprecedented move, the first attempt to enforce military rule in South Korea in 45 years, triggered widespread protests and led to significant political unrest.

Despite growing public pressure, Yoon resisted calls to step down and vowed to challenge the impeachment. The opposition needed eight votes from Yoon’s own People Power Party to pass the motion. Although the ruling party initially abstained from the first vote, the motion succeeded on Saturday, gaining cross-party support amidst rising public anger. Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Assembly ahead of the vote, holding signs demanding Yoon’s impeachment.

The impeachment accuses Yoon of violating the Constitution, which allows martial law only during wartime or national emergencies. His use of military forces to obstruct legislative action has led to accusations of insurrection. Yoon has been barred from leaving the country and could become the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest.

Several individuals, including former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and former police chiefs, have already been arrested for allegedly aiding the insurrection. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will temporarily assume leadership, but his limited political influence raises questions about his ability to handle the crisis.

The Constitutional Court is now tasked with deciding whether Yoon should be permanently removed or reinstated, with a decision expected within six months. If Yoon is permanently removed, he would become only the second South Korean president to be impeached, following Park Geun-hye’s ousting in 2017 over corruption charges.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

Filed under

Yoon Suk Yeol impeached

Advertisement

Also Read

Bajrang Punia Questions Police-Farmers Standoff At Shambhu Border

Bajrang Punia Questions Police-Farmers Standoff At Shambhu Border

Apple To Develop In-House Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Chip By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know

Apple To Develop In-House Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Chip By 2025: Here’s What You Need To...

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out Where!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out...

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Dak Sewa Is Jan Sewa, Scindia Says Dept Of Posts’ To Soon Go Digital

Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox