Mamata Banerjee Calls Granting Citizenship Under CAA An 'Orchestrated Lie'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern warning to people against applying for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), accusing the BJP of disseminating false information. On Friday, Banerjee claimed that the Central government’s recent announcement of granting citizenship to 14 individuals under the CAA was a “lie” and labeled it as mere “politics” in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

During rallies in West Bengal, Banerjee alleged that the Central government would eventually imprison those granted citizenship by branding them as foreigners. She warned the electorate not to be misled by advertisements from the BJP, which she claimed falsely state that migrant Hindu and Sikh communities could apply for citizenship under the CAA.

“The BJP is publishing advertisements with false information. One such advertisement says that migrant Hindu and Sikh communities can apply for citizenship under the CAA. Please don’t believe them; you are all already bona fide citizens. If you apply, you will be driven out by being branded as a foreigner,” she stated.

Banerjee emphasized that the entire scenario was fabricated by the BJP, similar to their actions in Sandeshkhali. She particularly urged the Matua community not to fall for these alleged falsehoods.

“This is falsehood and only a part of the politics before the elections. After the polls are over, people will be expelled from their homes and put in jails. Do not trust the BJP,” she added.

The CAA, enacted in 2019, facilitates non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014, to gain citizenship. Banerjee has consistently argued that the law discriminates against Muslims and has vowed not to implement it in West Bengal, promising its repeal if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

On Wednesday, the Central government issued the first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA to 14 individuals. The BJP has included the promise of granting citizenship under the CAA in its Lok Sabha election manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have assured in their rallies that the CAA will not be revoked.

In her initial reaction to the Centre issuing citizenship certificates to over 300 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules 2024, Banerjee called the move a “staged drama like Sandeshkhali,” comparing it to obtaining a green card for studying or working abroad for many years.

“People will think this to be true, but it is merely politics during the elections. Do not believe Modi, do not believe his guarantees,” the CM said at a rally in Jhargram.

Banerjee asserted that Modi, who is scheduled to visit Jhargram on May 20, would spread falsehoods regarding the CAA. “My Matua brothers and sisters, do not believe what he is saying. It is a total fraud. It is a staged drama like Sandeshkhali. Whenever you appeal for CAA, you will be tagged as a foreigner. And what is the trick? You will see that when children go to foreign lands like America, if they stay continuously for five to ten years, they are provided a green card. This is similar,” she said.

Banerjee also accused the Modi government of orchestrating a plan to strip tribals of their rights and create discord among different backward communities. She emphasized that Adivasi lands could not be seized under any pretext and supported the Kudmis’ right to raise their demands for ST status.

“BJP tries to fuel fights between Adivasis and Kudmis. BJP may want to drive out Adivasis, Kudmis, and other backward castes through the NRC and engineer fights among them by introducing the Uniform Civil Code. But I vow to protect them till my last breath. I have brought a law where Adivasi land cannot be taken away. You will live with pride and dignity. I love all people from all religions and castes. The Kudmis can definitely put forward their demands. We will carry out a survey. But we will not let the Adivasis be insulted, this is our oath,” she added.

At a rally in Ghatal, where she campaigned for Trinamool candidate Dev, Banerjee urged everyone to vote. “This vote is for your future… if they are so confident about CAA, ask Narendra Modi-Amit Shah to apply under CAA,” she said, adding that if the INDIA bloc formed the government, she would repeal the CAA and NRC.

Banerjee also promised that the Ghatal Master Plan would be implemented within the next two to three years, once she managed to secure funds for the Rs 1,000-crore project. “The moment he (Dev) told me, I started the survey. The Ghatal Master Plan will be completed soon,” she said.

