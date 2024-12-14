Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Veteran Congress Leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan Passes Away At 73

E.V.K.S. Elangovan, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, passed away in Chennai at 73. Known for his outspoken nature and political legacy, he held key positions in the Congress party and Tamil Nadu politics, leaving behind a lasting impact.

Veteran Congress Leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan Passes Away At 73

E.V.K.S. Elangovan, a senior Congress leader, former Union Minister, and Erode (East) MLA, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 73 after a brief illness. The leader, who was admitted to MIOT hospital on November 13, breathed his last on December 14, 2024, just a week shy of his 74th birthday.

Elangovan is survived by his wife and a son. His death marks a significant loss for Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, especially as he held the Erode (East) assembly seat, which was earlier represented by his son, E. Thirumahan Everaa, who tragically passed away in January 2023.

A Prominent Political Legacy

Hailing from a distinguished political family, E.V.K.S. Elangovan was the son of E.V.K. Sampath, a founder-member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who later joined the Congress after breaking away in 1961. Additionally, Elangovan was a grandnephew of the iconic social reformer E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar.

His political career included two tenures as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president from 2000 to 2002 and 2014 to 2016. Despite challenges, including the Congress party’s diminishing influence in Tamil Nadu during his leadership, Elangovan left a lasting impact on state politics.

A Diverse Political Journey

Elangovan began his political career as an MLA from the Sathyamangalam constituency in 1984. He later represented the Gobichettipalayam Lok Sabha constituency in 2004, during which he served as the Union Minister of State, handling portfolios such as Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Commerce and Industry.

Known for his candid remarks, he often stirred political debates. In the 2001 Assembly elections, he criticized the AIADMK for its alleged connections with the banned LTTE. Despite his family’s ties to the AIADMK—his mother Sulochana Sampath was a member, and he was a schoolmate of Jayalalithaa—his relationship with the party was marked by friction.

Tributes Pour In

Following his demise, Congress cadres gathered at his residence in Erode, Tamil Nadu, to pay their respects. His leadership style and sharp political acumen were widely recognized, even by his opponents.

Elangovan’s passing not only marks the end of a political era but also highlights his enduring contributions to Tamil Nadu’s Congress party and its historical ties with the Dravidian movement.

E.V.K.S. Elangovan age E.V.K.S. Elangovan biography E.V.K.S. Elangovan Passes Away Tamil Nadu Congress leader dies tamil nadu news Tamil Nadu politics news

