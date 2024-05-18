JP Nadda Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Vote Bank Politics

BJP President JP Nadda launched a sharp critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of compromising national interests for vote bank politics. Nadda claimed that Banerjee has been providing shelter to infiltrators, issuing them ID cards and ration cards, and converting them into voters, which he labeled as “anti-national” activities.

Law and Order Concerns

Addressing the issue of violence in West Bengal, Nadda stated, “Law and order is a state subject; we (the centre) can support them but Mamata Banerjee’s intentions are not clear. Her intention is dubious.”

Sandeshkhali Incident

In an interview with ANI, Nadda criticized Banerjee for her alleged silence on the Sandeshkhali incident. He highlighted the case of Sheikh Shahjahan, where the High Court had to intervene and hand over the enquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation due to Banerjee’s inaction. “Women were shouting and you even didn’t bother,” Nadda remarked.

When asked about Banerjee’s accusations that the Sandeshkhali incident was a BJP conspiracy, Nadda responded, “Dishonest administrator, dishonest politician. If I’m the CM and a case like this comes to me, I’ll say that I’ll investigate it. Why was she quiet at first and later she blamed the BJP?”

Allegations of Shelter to Infiltrators

Nadda reiterated his accusation that the TMC is sheltering infiltrators and issuing them identity documents to secure their votes. He called these actions anti-national and claimed that the TMC provides protection to such individuals.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

The BJP President also accused Banerjee of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “She is spreading misinformation about CAA. She’s doing anti-national things. CAA will not be given to someone who is coming from outside. Doesn’t Mamata understand this, is she so illiterate? No. She understands everything. But she is trying to misguide the innocent people,” Nadda asserted.

Departure from the INDIA Alliance

Commenting on Banerjee’s departure from the INDIA alliance, Nadda said, “I can’t speak about her thought process but her actions don’t suggest that she has a stable mind. She always stays unstable.”

Background of the Sandeshkhali Incident

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district, gained attention in February this year when villagers, mostly women, protested against the ruling TMC and Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused in a series of atrocities. Women accused Shahjahan and his aides of land grabbing and sexual assault under coercion.

Nadda’s scathing remarks underscore the deep political divide and ongoing tensions between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal.