16 Year Old Sexually Assaulted In Delhi Metro, Tried Escaping But The Accused Man Kept Chasing

Crime never takes a break, as in the latest instance, a 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted and was later followed by a man at Delhi Metro- Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. It came to notice after the victim (boy) took the matter to social media and wrote on X, “I just got assaulted in Delhi Metro right now at Rajiv Chowk station. I am a 16-year-old boy and I was traveling alone in the metro”. The police are investigating the matter.

The Incident:

The teenager (victim) said that he boarded the train heading towards Samaypur Badli from Rajiv Chowk metro station around 8:30-9:30 pm. The boy alleged that the accused man tried to touch his private parts. Following the post, he said, “I felt something on my bottom as soon as I entered the train but I brushed it off thinking it was someone’s bag or someone mistouched me but I was wrong…I was terrified.”

Over the incident, the Delhi police said, that they are investigating the matter. The boy notified that feeling insecure the boy got down from the metro with the help of guard who escorted him but the accused man kept chasing the boy.

“As soon as I reached my station (Kashmere gate) I got out and tried to go the opposite way trying to trick him and it worked for a while but eventually I had to go to the yellow line and he caught me on my way. I got on the escalator as fast as I could,” he said.

The boy claimed that the accused touched him for the third time. “I had enough and I grabbed his hair and clicked a picture of him. I was scared and shaking but I did it anyways. After that I waited a while there and he tried to argue but nothing happened,” he said.