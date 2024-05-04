Gurugram Police Arrests Man Operating Prostitution Racket Through WhatsApp

Gurugram police apprehended a man allegedly running a prostitution racket through WhatsApp, following a carefully laid trap that involved an undercover officer posing as a customer. The arrest took place outside a hotel premises, where the suspect was found in a car with two women.

The accused, identified as Babul Sheikh, was found in possession of photographs and contact numbers of multiple women, indicating his involvement in the illicit operation. An FIR has been lodged against him at the New Colony Police Station.

Authorities received a tip-off about Sheikh’s involvement in the racket, alongside his partner Anup, who operated through the messaging app WhatsApp. Upon contacting Sheikh under the guise of a prospective client, he promptly provided images of various women along with their rates.

A specialized team was assembled to apprehend Sheikh, with an undercover officer finalizing a deal with him for ₹8,000. The rendezvous was set at a hotel on Old Railway Road, where additional police personnel were stationed.

Sheikh arrived at the hotel accompanied by two women, and upon receiving the payment from the decoy customer, he was promptly arrested by the waiting officers. The recovered funds, handed over by the undercover officer, were also seized as evidence.

In further interrogation, Sheikh divulged information about his accomplice, Anup, prompting authorities to intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect. Senior police officials affirmed ongoing investigations into the matter, emphasizing their commitment to dismantle such illicit operations and bring all perpetrators to justice.