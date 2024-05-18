Telugu Actor Chandrakanth Dies By Suicide Following Co-Star Pavitra Jayaram's Tragic Accident

Telugu television actor Chandrakanth was found dead at his residence in Alkapur, Rangareddy District, Telangana. According to reports, the actor was discovered hanging, just days after the tragic death of his ‘Trinayani’ co-star Pavitra Jayaram in a car accident on May 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pochaboina Sai Yadav (@pochaboina_saiyadav)

Pavitra Jayaram’s accident occurred when a bus collided with her car, causing it to lose control and hit a divider. The bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi, struck the right side of her vehicle. Pavitra suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Alongside Pavitra, her cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth, and actor Chandrakanth were also seriously injured in the incident. The accident took place while she was returning to Hanakere in Mandya district, Karnataka.

According to Chandrakanth’s father’s statement to the police, the actor had been deeply affected by Pavitra’s death and was experiencing depression in the days leading up to his own demise. Chandrakanth, also known as Chandu, was a well-known television actor, best recognized for his roles in Telugu daily soaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nanikattela 👻 (@nanikattela99)

Pavitra Jayaram was a popular actor in both the Telugu and Kannada industries, known for her roles in projects such as ‘Tillottama’, ‘Trinayani’, and ‘Bucchi Naidu Kandriga’. Chandrakanth had been mourning her loss intensely, penning emotional tributes for his co-star and sharing his grief on social media. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

His last post on Instagram was a heartfelt message dedicated to Pavitra, he wrote, “Papa netho digina last pic raa… I’m unable to digest that you left me alone. Please call out for me once again, @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more… Please come back.” He also shared on his Instagram stories, “Papa, please come back raaa. Please wipe my tears.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Challa Chandu II (@chandrakanth_artist)

In a recent interview, Chandrakanth had expressed their intention to announce about their relationship, but tragically, these plans were cut short by the unforeseen events. The Telugu film industry has expressed deep condolences over the loss of both talented actors.

Show Full Article