Brighton Welcomes First Muslim Mayor In Historic Election

“Brighton and Hove can look forward to a mayor whose compassion has already left a mark on the city’s social, cultural, economic and political landscape,” she said.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw has been chosen as the deputy mayor. Her tenure is anticipated to commence in a year’s time.

Mr. Asaduzzaman, a resident of the city for 30 years, has a background working with the state minister for irrigation and water development in Bangladesh and holds a degree in political science.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, he contributed by providing 500 complimentary meals to essential service providers. Additionally, he advocated for vaccinations for individuals with uncertain immigration status, served as an interpreter for those requiring legal assistance, and offered support to victims of crime.

Ms Sankey further commented, “With three decades of residency in Brighton, he has woven himself into the very fabric of the community.

“His journey from Bangladesh to Brighton exemplifies a life dedicated to public service and community betterment.”

Roles and responsibilities