Brighton Welcomes First Muslim Mayor In Historic Election

The Mayor of Brighton & Hove fulfills a diverse range of responsibilities as its first citizen. These include presiding over meetings of the Full Council, ensuring their proper and impartial conduct. Additionally, the Mayor supports the primary objectives of the council in its daily operations.
Representing the council, the Mayor attends various public, civic, and ceremonial events both within and outside the city, extending welcomes to esteemed guests and dignitaries. Moreover, active collaboration with a broad spectrum of local organizations is a key aspect of the Mayor’s role, along with promoting the city of Brighton & Hove domestically and internationally.