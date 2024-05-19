Brighton Welcomes First Muslim Mayor In Historic Election

In a major development a council in the UK has chosen Mohammed Asaduzzaman, a Bangladeshi native, as its inaugural South Asian Muslim mayor signifying a historic move.

According to a report by the BBC, Mohammed Asaduzzaman, who was elected to the Brighton and Hove City Council in the Hollingdean and Fiveways ward in May 2023, received unanimous support from councillors.

Council leader Bella Sankey praised Asaduzzaman, describing him as “warm, kind, funny, and ambitious for our city.”

“Brighton and Hove can look forward to a mayor whose compassion has already left a mark on the city’s social, cultural, economic and political landscape,” she said.

Meanwhile, Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw has been chosen as the deputy mayor. Her tenure is anticipated to commence in a year’s time.

 Who is Asaduzzaman?

Mr. Asaduzzaman, a resident of the city for 30 years, has a background working with the state minister for irrigation and water development in Bangladesh and holds a degree in political science.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, he contributed by providing 500 complimentary meals to essential service providers. Additionally, he advocated for vaccinations for individuals with uncertain immigration status, served as an interpreter for those requiring legal assistance, and offered support to victims of crime.

Ms Sankey further commented, “With three decades of residency in Brighton, he has woven himself into the very fabric of the community.

“His journey from Bangladesh to Brighton exemplifies a life dedicated to public service and community betterment.”

Roles and responsibilities

The Mayor of Brighton & Hove fulfills a diverse range of responsibilities as its first citizen. These include presiding over meetings of the Full Council, ensuring their proper and impartial conduct. Additionally, the Mayor supports the primary objectives of the council in its daily operations.

Representing the council, the Mayor attends various public, civic, and ceremonial events both within and outside the city, extending welcomes to esteemed guests and dignitaries. Moreover, active collaboration with a broad spectrum of local organizations is a key aspect of the Mayor’s role, along with promoting the city of Brighton & Hove domestically and internationally.

Each year, it is customary for the mayor to extend support to local charities. In line with this tradition, the 63-year-old mayor has selected several organizations to champion, including BHT Sussex, the Sussex Cricket Foundation, Chomp Brighton, My University Hospitals Sussex, Brighton Students’ Union, and the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust.