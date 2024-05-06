Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Fake Slogans, Fake Promises,' JP Nadda Mocks Opposition

Peddapalli, Telengana: JP Nadda, BJP National President Monday aimed the Opposition and Congress party, claimed that the Congress tries to come to power by any Means, through, fake slogans, fake promises, vote bank politics, and criminals. JP Nadda made these statement while addressed a public rally in Telangana’s Peddapalli and said, “We have seen the era when Congress was ruling, and when we recall that, we must remember the concerns of corruption, policy paralysis and indecisiveness that entailed their governance model and Congress again wants to push the nation back in the same era.”

He further added, “Congress tries to come to power by hook or by crook, through fake promises, fake slogans, politics of vote bank, and criminals. Today, under Modi ji’s leadership, India has shunned dynastic politics and is moving forward with the politics of development.” JP Nadda also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and claimed that the country is making strides towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat, “We are moving forward with the idea of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. Bharat is shining as a global leader. In Modi 3.0, India will become 3rd largest world economy.” He stated

#WATCH | Telangana: At a public gathering in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, BJP national president JP Nadda says “…The Indian politics today is the politics of development. PM Modi has encouraged politics that is accountable, politics of performance and politics of accountability…” pic.twitter.com/yUlyz4SS4E — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Nadda in his speech stated about India’s achievements in sectors like automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals. He said, ” I would also like to mention that in the sector of automobiles, India ranks third and has left Japan behind. In the sector of pharmaceuticals and manufacturing medicines, the country stands in second position. We have left behind the other countries and today, India is making one of the most cheap and effective medicines. In petrochemicals, the country stands at the third position…”

He also highlighted the development and infrastructure for the Modi government and said, “For development, Modi ji’s policy has put special emphasis on infrastructure and logistics. We are working on the HIRA- Highways, Internet, Railways and Airways, model of development This model is enhancing connectivity and internet accessibility in remote areas. Today India has built 56,000 km of national highway, and 52,000 km of railway tracks have gone through electrification. 26,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid. About 1.5 lakh panchayats were connected through the internet and in two lakh panchayats, Common Service Centres have been built… In 2014, there were 74 airports and now there are 148 airports.”

In 2019, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.