ACRES Real Estate Exhibition: Leading The Charge For Environmental Sustainability In Dubai

Environmental sustainability is crucial for survival as we live in times where climate change is affecting our daily lifestyle. There have been persistent reports of heatwaves from across the globe and climate change is poised to impact global rates of precipitation. The base level temperature threshold set by the Paris agreement has also been breached in recent times which is a cause of concern.

Promoting Environmental Sustainability Through Collaborative Efforts

In order to address the issue at hand there needs to be proper collaboration among partners to bring forth change. In a recent event , the Acres Real Estate Exhibition currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre, orchestrated by Leader Events Management, continued to enthrall visitors with displays of cutting-edge projects from developers in Dubai, the region, and globally. The event holds special significance as it aims to achieve environmental sustainability with its goals.

As the event nears its Sunday finale, it showcases more than 120 new projects. Numerous of these initiatives prioritize pioneering environmental sustainability methods, in line with the UAE government’s commitment to combat climate change and safeguard the environment, ultimately elevating the well-being of property owners.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES Dubai, said, “Real estate is one of the most thriving sectors in the UAE and is rapidly growing towards enhancing environmental protection efforts. At ACRES, we are committed to bolstering these efforts by enabling companies and real estate developers to showcase their sustainable projects and share expertise in this arena. We are also keen to organise workshops and programmes that provide an excellent opportunity to educate visitors about sustainable living and the importance of investing in smart, sustainable cities.”

Role Of Real Estate In Sustainability

Real estate has the potential to bring major change when it comes t sustainability, as real estate encompasses a broad spectrum of activities ranging from construction to urban planning. By adopting sustainable construction practices such as using eco-friendly building materials, implementing energy-efficient designs, and incorporating renewable energy sources, real estate developers can reduce the carbon footprint of buildings and infrastructure. Additionally, sustainable property management practices, such as water conservation, waste reduction, and green building certifications, can further enhance the environmental performance of existing buildings.

These efforts towards environmental protection and sustainability are a good step in the right direction. To address the issue of climate change communities must come together globally in order to create a sustainable environment that harbors the survival of both the present and the future.

