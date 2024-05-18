Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently announced a new feature on the food delivery platform aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among its users. The “Healthier Suggestions” feature, which suggests healthier alternatives to dishes being ordered, has generated significant online interest and discussion.

Announcing the feature on X (formerly known as Twitter), Goyal explained that the platform now offers healthier options for popular dishes. For example, when ordering naan, users might be prompted to consider roti instead. “We just launched a new feature on Zomato – gently helping our customers to make healthier choices (just in case you are subconsciously ordering something you may later regret),” Goyal wrote. He highlighted that the feature currently has a 7% attach rate and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback. The company plans to expand these suggestions to other dishes and categories, such as offering lower-calorie dessert options.

Goyal’s post has garnered over 210K views and sparked numerous questions and comments from users. Some asked if the app could mark items made with less oil or highlight gluten-free options, to which Goyal affirmed, “Yessir – will do!”. Others inquired about the ability to opt out of suggestions on cheat days, with Goyal confirming that feedback-driven adjustments will include making these nudges an opt-in feature.

Users also suggested additional features like displaying calorie and protein content for menu items, with many noting that such information is currently limited to a few restaurants. Requests for filters based on the type of oil used and options for reduced oil were also prominent.

“What do you think about this new feature?” Goyal concluded in his post, inviting further engagement and feedback from users.

The “Healthier Suggestions” feature underscores Zomato’s commitment to supporting healthier eating habits among its users, responding to a growing demand for nutritional transparency and healthier dining options.